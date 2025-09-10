Stanford Football's Top 10 Plays Through Two Weeks
Stanford’s football season is already two weeks in, but has had quite the disastrous start. Beginning the year at Hawaii, a tough game ended in a loss, after poor decision making propelled the Rainbow Warriors down the field for a game-winning field goal. In Week 2, defensive stability saved what could have been a dominant loss, but 27-3 isn’t necessarily great either.
However, through the bad games, there have been some great moments that show potential for the future. Let’s take a look at Stanford’s top 10 plays through two weeks of football:
In 10th place, was a play against BYU, where Emmett Kenney’s fourth quarter field goal finally gets Stanford on the board after a tough offensive game.
In 9th place, although it may have only been a five yard gain, Gulbranson's fourth down throw to CJ Williams started to build confidence between the duo.
In 8th place, Sedrick Irvin’s 16 yard run on the first play of the fourth quarter could have served as a momentum shifter, but also established Stanford's depth at the running back position.
In 7th place, it may not have been flashy, but Micah Ford’s 17 yard run in the first quarter against Hawaii truly helped Stanford establish the run game for the rest of the day. Ford was physical, pushing defenders off and breaking tackles, setting the tone for the rest of the game.
In 6th place, it may have not counted due to a taunting penalty, but Clay Patterson’s 15 yard sack was perfect. He read the trick play perfectly, and got to the ball carrier before any trickery could be done.
In 5th place, is one of Stanford’s highlights against BYU, a 27 yard catch from Caden High, one of Gulbranson’s longest completions of the season.
In 4th place, came early in the first quarter in the game against BYU, when Matt Rose sacked former teammate Bear Bachmeier on fourth and six, giving the Cardinal the ball near midfield.
In 3rd place, against BYU, a 9-0 lead with tons of momentum towards the Cougars, Tevarua Tafiti got a sack on third down to force a field goal. That ended up being one of the stories of the game, the Cardinal stopping momentum by getting defensive stops.
In 2nd place, early in the fourth quarter, with the Rainbow Warriors leading by four, the Cardinal drove down the field, and handed it off to Micah Ford, who got into the endzone with ease, giving the Cardinal a late 20-17 lead. It is still the Cardinal’s only offensive touchdown this season.
In 1st place, is Stanford’s first touchdown of the season, coming from a Clay Patterson sack on Hawaii QB Micah Alejado, leading into a loose ball in the end zone. Wilfredo Aybar jumped on it, and the Cardinal went up 10-0 early on the road, while establishing their great defense very early into the season.
Stanford may not have had too many flashy plays, given that they've only scored one offensive touchdown this season, but they have had some big momentum-building plays that have worked for them in the first two weeks.