Grading potential candidates for Stanford's head coaching job Pt. 2

Being that the Stanford head coaching job is open and is considered by some as one of the best openings in college football right now, that means there are a handful of names that are being thrown around as candidates.

Some of the names seem a bit obvious and too easy, as there are a handful of candidates that worked at Stanford at some point during their career that are being suggested. There are also the young gun coaches or coordinators that have come into play, and of course coaches that may be out of football at the moment but looking for a way back in.

Regardless, just five days after David Shaw announced that he was stepping down, there have been at least 10 names suggested for the opening. On Tuesday I graded the first five names, and today I will be grading the additional coaches that I think realistically could be in the mix.

A name that I personally am eliminating that was from my initial candidates article, due to the fact that he has been linked with three other schools already is Deion Sanders. I didn't there was ever a huge chance of getting in the Prime Time sweepstakes, but I did think it would be worth giving him a call. With his options essentially being viewed as Colorado, USF, and Cincinnati I just think Stanford would be too late.

While I was writing this, it was announced that Tom Herman was taking the FAU job, so he is obviously eliminated.

So, with that being said let's dive in and grade the next onslaught of coaches that have been identified as candidates. My grading criteria is based off likeliness of them being offered/accepting an offer, fit, previous success, and whether or not it is one that I think will be successful.