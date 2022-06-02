Stanford lands commitment from four-star corner Jshawn Frausto-Ramos

Stanford got fantastic news on Monday as they were able to bolster their 2023 recruiting class.

Four-star corner out of Southern California powerhouse, St. John Bosco, Jshawn Frausto-Ramos took to Twitter to announce that he is committing to Stanford.

Frausto-Ramos ranks as the No. 20 player in the state of California, and marks the fifth commitment of Stanford's 2023 class while being the first pledge on the defensive side of the ball.

According to reports by 247Sports, Frausto-Ramos was a silent commit shortly after Stanford offered on March 20. His fondness for David Shaw's program is profound, as he is no longer expected to take any visits to schools such as Cincinnati or Michigan State. In landing him, the Cardinal plucked him out of the backyard of Lincoln Riley and USC.

Frausto-Ramos expressed his excitement not only be offered by Stanford, but the opportunities that come along with attending and playing for the Cardinal after football saying:

"I was jumping up and down," Frausto-Ramos said. "I was so excited and my mom had tears in her eyes so it was big for my whole family.

"I was able to talk with David Shaw later in the day as well and he's a great guy and a great coach. Then as a family, we talked about it and knew Stanford was the place. It's a 40 year decision and I don't think you can beat all the opportunities Stanford provides for life after football."

While he currently is listed as a corner, there is a chance that he might make the move to nickel or safety if need be, as he is very capable in run support.