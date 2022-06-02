Skip to main content
Stanford lands commitment from four-star corner Jshawn Frausto-Ramos

Stanford lands commitment from four-star corner Jshawn Frausto-Ramos

The Cardinal landed their highest rated recruit yet in Jshawn Frausto-Ramos

Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

The Cardinal landed their highest rated recruit yet in Jshawn Frausto-Ramos

Stanford got fantastic news on Monday as they were able to bolster their 2023 recruiting class.

Four-star corner out of Southern California powerhouse, St. John Bosco, Jshawn Frausto-Ramos took to Twitter to announce that he is committing to Stanford. 

Frausto-Ramos ranks as the No. 20 player in the state of California, and marks the fifth commitment of Stanford's 2023 class while being the first pledge on the defensive side of the ball. 

According to reports by 247Sports, Frausto-Ramos was a silent commit shortly after  Stanford offered on March 20. His fondness for David Shaw's program is profound, as he is no longer expected to take any visits to schools such as Cincinnati or Michigan State. In landing him, the Cardinal plucked him out of the backyard of Lincoln Riley and USC. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Frausto-Ramos expressed his excitement not only be offered by Stanford, but the opportunities that come along with attending and playing for the Cardinal after football saying:

While he currently is listed as a corner, there is a chance that he might make the move to nickel or safety if need be, as he is very capable in run support.

  

Football

Ranking the Pac-12's projected starters at quarterback

By Kevin Borba14 hours ago
Stanford Cardinal head coach David Shaw runs out with the players before the start of the game against the UCLA Bruins at Stanford Stadium.
Football

Stanford lands commitment from four-star corner Jshawn Frausto-Ramos

By Kevin Borba14 hours ago
Stanford Cardinal quarterback Tanner McKee (18) throws a pass during the first quarter against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Stanford Stadium.
Football

Where Tanner McKee ranks among all college quarterbacks

By Kevin Borba14 hours ago
Stanford Cardinal quarterback Tanner McKee (18) carries the ball against the Southern California Trojans in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.
Football

Stanford's Week 2 matchup viewed as a must-watch game

By Kevin Borba14 hours ago
USATSI_18400962
Softball/Baseball

Stanford earns second overall seed for NCAA baseball tournament

By Kevin Borba14 hours ago
Stanford Cardinal forward Harrison Ingram (55) dribbles against Arizona Wildcats guard Bennedict Mathurin (0) during the second half at T-Mobile Arena.
Basketball

Star forward Harrison Ingram withdraws from from 2022 NBA Draft

By Kevin Borba14 hours ago