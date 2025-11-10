Stanford Looking to Snap Two Streaks Against Cal
There is no doubt that it’s been a tough season for Stanford football. All year, the Cardinal have been a victim of inconsistency, and being unable to get things going on the road has kept the Cardinal from being able to create any sort of momentum. Despite some success at home, their road struggles have tanked the season.
Stanford currently sits at 3-7 (2-5 in ACC) as they enter a bye week before the biggest game of the season. To many, this would seem like a terrible record, but considering the Cardinal’s records over the past four seasons, it's right in line with where they've finished each of those years.
Since 2021, Stanford has gone 3-9, and it seems like goal one within the program is to get a fourth win to end their streak. Even if it’s a small victory, it is key to the future success of the Cardinal program.
As we speak, Stanford plays two more games, with back-to-back home rivalry games against Cal and Notre Dame following the week off. A win against Cal would not only get the Cardinal to that elusive fourth victory but would also bring the Stanford Axe back home for the first time since 2020, a 24-23 win for the Cardinal on the road.
With seven losses, Stanford is out of reach for a bowl game. They're also not likely to take down No. 9 Notre Dame, even on The Farm. That means that Stanford's best, and perhaps only shot to win a fourth game will be against the Golden Bears.
Even though Cal has a better record than Stanford at 6-4 (3-3 in the ACC), the Bears have had a shaky season. Last week they took down No. 15 Louisville on the road, but earlier in the season they were shut out by San Diego State, 34-0. It's been a season of highs and lows for Cal.
Currently, ESPN gives Stanford a 51.4% chance to take down the Bears. That's essentially a coin flip chance.
Both teams will be playing for everything, as this is the rivalry game for each program. Both teams’ fanbases dislike each other, and want the axe to their name. Cal has won four in a row, and will be playing for a better bowl game. Stanford is just hoping to get rid of their streak.
Stanford’s season, and the feeling that fans will take into the offseason relies on this game. A win means an axe back home, and two separate four-year streaks broken. All will be decided on November 22 at Stanford Stadium.