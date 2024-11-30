Stanford Names Andrew Luck Football General Manager
There was rumor of a big announcement coming on Saturday morning, and boy were the rumors true. Legendary Stanford Cardinal and Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck is returning to The Farm as the program's GM. He will oversee all aspects of the Cardinal Football program and begin immediately.
"I am a product of this University, of Nerd Nation; I love this place,” Luck said. “I believe deeply in Stanford’s unique approach to athletics and academics and the opportunity to help drive our program back to the top. Coach Taylor has the team pointed in the right direction, and I cannot wait to work with him, the staff, and the best, brightest, and toughest football players in the world."
The Cardinal are coming off yet another 3-9 finish, their fourth in a row, following Friday afternoon's disappointing 34-31 loss to San José State to end the season. The last time that they finished with more than four wins in a season was back in 2018, Luck's last year in the NFL.
A 2012 graduate with a bachelor’s degree in architectural design who returned to Stanford to finish his master’s degree in education in 2023, Luck led the Cardinal to a 31-7 overall record from 2009-11 after redshirting the 2008 campaign. Luck was a two-time Heisman Trophy runner-up (2010-11) and concluded the 2011 season as recipient of the Maxwell Award, Walter Camp Foundation Player of the Year Award and Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award
"“Andrew Luck exemplifies the Stanford student-athlete,” said Stanford President Jonathan Levin. “I’m excited he’s returning to campus to help lead our football program and ensure that our student-athletes achieve excellence in the changing collegiate athletics environment.”
In his new role, Luck will be tasked with overseeing the Cardinal Football program, including working with Coach Taylor on recruiting and roster management, and with athletics and university leadership on fundraising, alumni relations, sponsorships, student-athlete support, and stadium experience.
“Andrew’s credentials as a student-athlete speak for themselves, and in addition to his legacy of excellence, he also brings a deep understanding of the college football landscape and community, and an unparalleled passion for Stanford Football,” Jaquish and Kenninger Director of Athletics Bernard Muir said.
“I could not think of a person better qualified to guide our football program through a continuously evolving landscape, and I am thrilled that Andrew has agreed to join our team. This change represents a very different way of operating our program and competing in an evolving college football landscape.”
Luck was selected as the No. 1 overall pick of the Indianapolis Colts in the 2012 NFL Draft, competing for seven seasons from 2012-18. Earning Pro Bowl honors in each of his first three seasons and four overall, Luck led the NFL in passing touchdowns (40) in 2014 and was named the league’s Comeback Player of the Year in 2018.
Now it will be the Stanford Football program that is trying to make a comeback. With Luck back in Stanford, that could help be a pitch to young quarterbacks that The Farm may be the right place for them.