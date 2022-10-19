Stanford receiver Michael Wilson 'likely out for the year'

When speaking to the media on Tuesday ahead of Stanford's Week 8 matchup against Arizona State, David Shaw provided us with the latest injury news, and history is repeating itself in a terrible way.

For the past few seasons, Stanford has been horribly effected by the injury bug, and we have already seen it happen a couple times this year. The Cardinal lost star running back E.J. Smith after the Week 2 loss to USC, the offensive line has been banged up, and now star wide receiver Michael Willson is “more than likely out for the year”. Wilson was leading the team in receiving with 26 catches for 418 yards, four touchdowns, and averaging 16 yards per catch. Last season he missed the team’s first eight games with an injury.

Shaw elaborated on Wilson's injury situation saying:

“I don’t have a timetable right now. We’ll see how the next couple of weeks go,” Shaw said. “More than likely out for the year, I’m just not ready to say that just yet. But we’ll see how the next week or so goes with he and the doctors. He’ll make the best decision for him, his health and his future. We’ll 100 percent support that no matter what that is. All of us for now are going to lean on the doctors for them to tell us what the most prudent thing to do is.”

Without Wilson, the next leading receiver is Elijah Higgins who has two less catches, but 120 less receiving yards.

Junior pass catcher John Humphreys is expected to step into Wilson's role now according to the latest depth chart released by the team.

Wilson wasn't the only one to get banged up as freshman edge David Bailey has been ruled doubtful this week after a first-quarter injury in last week’s win, and replacement offensive tackle Jack Leyrer is also doubtful.

Four more key players are questionable, as starting left tackle Walter Rouse is questionable to return after missing last week’s game, while offensive lineman Barrett Miller and Levi Rogers are also questionable along with linebacker Levani Damuni.