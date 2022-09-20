Skip to main content

Stanford running back E.J. Smith ruled out for game against Washington

Stanford will be without one of their best offensive weapons against Washington
The injury bug has came to bite Stanford again for this week's matchup against No. 18 Washington.

Starting running back E.J. Smith has been confirmed to be out for Saturday's matchup in Seattle according to head coach David Shaw. 

Something I was expecting as he was left off of Stanford's depth chart this week, with junior Casey Filkins getting the nod as the lead back. 

Without Smith in the lineup, Stanford is losing someone who is tied for the lead in touchdowns, leading rusher, and leading pass catcher. Shaw did express to the media after the USC loss that Smith was banged up, but did say that he could have gone in if needed but they shut him down. It appears that during the bye week the injury turned out to be hindering Smith more than what was previously thought.

Losing him will force the offense to get the passing game going a lot quicker than they have been, which also puts pressure on Tanner McKee to be smarter with his decisions. McKee currently has a 3:3 touchdown to interception ratio. 

The absence of Smith may also explain how Washington went from 12.5 point favorites to 14 point favorites. 

Through two games, Smith accumulated 206 rushing yards on 6.9 yards per carry, and three touchdowns while also catching eight passes for 63-yards, and a touchdown. 

Shaw expressed to the media that he hopes Smith will be back for next week's matchup at No. 15 Oregon.

