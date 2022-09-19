Skip to main content

Stanford opens up as double digit underdogs against Washington

The oddsmakers appear to not have a lot of confidence in Stanford
Stanford has a very tall task for their Week 4 matchup against Washington.

Not only are the Cardinal playing their first road game of the year in a very tough environment in Seattle, but they are doing so against what could be considered the hottest team in the country. That's right, Washington is currently being viewed as one of the nation's quickest risers after their dismantling of No. 11 Michigan State on Saturday. 

Stanford on the other hand had their bye week, which gave them a full week to evaluate what went wrong in the loss to USC and also gave them extra time to prepare for Washington. The Huskies offense is similar to the Trojans based on the fact that they like to spread teams out, and throw the ball all over the yard. Similar to USC, they have had immense success doing so, as their offense passing offense ranks as the No. 2 passing offense in the country. 

The oddsmakers appear to have a ton of confidence in the Huskies and their passing attack this week against the Cardinal, as Washington is currently a 12.5 point favorite over Stanford. ESPN's FPI is also giving the Huskies a major advantage over Stanford, as the Huskies currently have an 82.1% chance of winning.

Stanford has a chance to pull off a major upset, but it will come down to if they can limit turnovers. They have given the ball away eight times in two games, which is tied for fourth most in the country. It didn't;t hurt them against Colgate, but against USC they went into halftime down by 21 when they easily could have had a lead or been tied. 

Similar to USC, Washington does not you to give them extra possessions otherwise you will quickly find yourself trying to claw back in the game. As the week goes on I will keep my betting enthusiasts updated on the spread, as it changed multiple times prior to the USC game. 

