Stanford's Season May Depend Upon QB Elijah Brown
Stanford’s quarterback this season has potential through the roof. Redshirt freshman Elijah Brown will be leading the Cardinal for the 2025 season. After having a season as the backup behind Ashton Daniels, Brown is now at the helm, and Stanford fans aren’t talking about it enough.
Brown played high school at powerhouse Mater Dei in Southern California, where he was one of the best quarterbacks in the nation. Brown was a four year varsity starter for the Monarchs, where he put up some incredible numbers.
As a freshman, he started every game, which happened to be five due to COVID-19, where he completed 74/107 passes for 973 yards, 15 touchdowns, and just one interception. His opponents ranked 2nd, 3rd, 13th, and 14th in the state of California. In other words, he put up incredible numbers on some of the best teams in the country, as a freshman.
His sophomore season was even better. A 2,581 yard season, with a 30:6 touchdown to interception ratio was capped off with a State Championship once again.
As a junior, he fell just short of a State Championship, but had his best season yet, of 2,785 yards and a 31:4 ratio of touchdowns to interceptions.
Luckily, as a senior, he made it up, winning another State Championship, to go along with his best season yet. He almost hit 3,000 yards, and had a 39:5 ratio, capping off an incredible high school career.
Throughout his career, Brown has lifted three state championships, thrown for 9,289 yards, 115 touchdowns, and just 16 interceptions. This was all playing against the some of the best competition available.
It is now time to see what Brown can truly do. In the last few seasons in football or basketball, we have seen freshmen take over teams, and truly be stars. Brown has the potential to be the next big thing of Stanford football, and could be the face for years to come.
The key for Stanford will be keeping him upright and giving him a chance to work his magic on the football field.