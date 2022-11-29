Stanford safety Johnathan McGill enters the transfer portal

There are major changes in Palo Alto happening thanks to the announcement made by head coach David Shaw that he will be stepping down as the head coach.

Without the historically successful head coach, the Cardinal have not only lost their top commit recruiting wise in four-star tight end Walker Lyons, but they also lost one of the best defensive players in Johnathan McGill.

The grad-transfer was second on the team in tackles with 51, tied for the lead in interceptions with one, and most importably was the vocal and emotional leader on defense. Regardless of the score or the team's record, one thing that you could count on was McGill playing with amazing energy and trying to keep his team engaged. He took to Twitter on Monday to announce his intentions to transfer.

McGill played a career high 12 games this past season, and in total accumulated 115 total tackles, 12.5 tackles for a loss, one sack, and four interceptions during his four year career at Stanford.

He is expected to be contacted by a handful of Power 5 schools for his services.

Joining him in the transfer portal are freshman running back Arlen Harris Jr. and tight end Bradley Archer.