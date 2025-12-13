Stanford Should Look to Upgrade with SJSU WR in Transfer Portal

Stanford football is in their most pivotal offseason in quite some time, potentially in their history. After four straight 3-9 seasons, Frank Reich came in for his interim year to break that streak and get the Cardinal pointed back in the right direction.

Now with Tavita Pritchard announced as the new head coach of Stanford football, and an incredible $50 Million donation to the program, the Cardinal need to add some key pieces in the transfer portal.

Luckily for the Cardinal, an interesting candidate has entered his name is the portal, which could potentially help Stanford continue their rebuild and take the next step to success. His name is Danny Scudero.

Scudero, a wide receiver, has been a NorCal kid his entire life. He attended Archbishop Mitty High School in San Jose, CA, where he dominated the local scene. His senior season, he racked up 982 yards and had five games of 100+ receiving yards. That got him an offer to Sac State to play FCS ball, which he accepted.

Scudero redshirted his first season before becoming a massive piece to the Hornets’ offense as a redshirt freshman. He recorded his first touchdown of the year against San Jose State, putting himself on their radar. He put up 667 yards on the year, notched five touchdowns, and had 140 yards and a score against their bitter rivals, UC Davis.

Scudero earned himself a FBS offer at San Jose State, and completely exploded onto the scene, turning into one of the better wide receivers in the country.

He led the entire nation in receiving yards, with 1,291, and recorded 10 touchdowns on the year. While the Spartans’ season didn’t meet expectations, Scudero was a must-watch player every single week, especially after an 189-yard performance in the opening game of the season.

Scudero is now in the portal, and potentially could find a new place to call home, that isn’t far from home.

At Stanford, he could be the program's top receiver, and they would make him their featured guy on offense, similar to how Elic Ayomanor was utilized. It also looks like he may stay close to home following back-to-back years within a few hours of his home in San Jose. He also is a slot receiver, which works out well with Stanford’s great wideout presence, but with a clear gap in the middle.

The star would play in an offense built around him as well. With former quarterbacks Andrew Luck, Tavita Pritchard, and Frank Reich on the staff, Stanford is could look more like a pass-first attack, which could look similar to how SJSU head coach Ken Niumatalolo runs his air raid/run and shoot offense.

Scudero definitely has a tough decision to make. He may end up going to a top tier school, hoping to dominate at the highest level. The Cardinal offer something that no other school could, and that is a program that's close to home for him that is also building plenty of excitement from within.

Recommended Articles: