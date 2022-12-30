Skip to main content

Taking A Quick Look at Stanford's Running Back Room

Stanford in 2022 was very injured at running back, but are now deep at the position.

Last year under David Shaw the running back room was hit with injuries and players entering the portal when they would have had the opportunity to step up and take carries. The running back room was so injured Stanford had to ask a safety convert to running back since he had experience in high school. Now under Troy Taylor, the running back room has gotten much deeper. 

To name a few running backs last season that saw action, EJ Smith, Casey Filkins,  Brendon Barrow, and converted running back Mitch Leigber. To add to that running back room Troy Taylor who utilizes the running backs in and out of the backfield at a very efficient rate added some really good running backs to this room. The best running back on the roster last season was EJ Smith, the recruits that are coming in will complement the senior very well. 

2023 Recruits

Troy Taylor is adding 2 running backs and possibly a third. The two running backs that are on their way are Justin Williams-Thomas a transfer from Tennessee and a 4-star recruit according to Rivals.com Sedrick Irvin Jr. The running back room could possibly add another running back in 4- star recruit LJ Martin, who is committed to Stanford, but has yet to sign his letter of intent. He could flip to a different school, but if Stanford also brings in Martin that would be 3, 4-star running backs added to the running back room. That would put Stanford back to their running ways, to attempt to dominate teams on the ground. 

How Will The Room Shape Up?

Glad you asked! The lead role likely will go to EJ Smith who is a good running back, but he has had a fumbling issue. He fits what Taylor wants to do, a running back that is good at both running and receiving. The two recruits that are already coming are better than what is on the roster. Justin Williams-Thomas is a very physical runner who is very fast. Williams-Thomas is capable of turning a 2-yard gain into an 80-yard touchdown with his speed, he ran an 11.4 100 meter in high school. Sedrick Irvin Jr. likely will be in the mix for the top 3 running backs with Smith and Williams-Thomas. Irvin Jr. can do everything, he has great vision and can catch the ball out of the backfield and make you miss. Irvin Jr. doesn't have the breakaway speed Williams-Thomas or EJ Smith have but he is very balanced as a running back. These three complement each other very well. 

If they officially land LJ Martin that would be another back that can run the ball out of the backfield. This running back room is shaping up to be a very strong part of Stanford's offensive attack as it stands as a 3 headed monster from the running backs that could potentially become a 4 headed monster from the running backs. That is not including Talyor utilizing the athletic quarterbacks he has. This offensive ground attack is going to be fun to watch.

We are possibly seeing the identity of Stanford build right in front of our eyes. Get as great runningbacks as you possibly can to run the ball down their opponent's throats. Taylor is bringing a mentality with him, running the ball, and creating open receivers for his quarterbacks, he understands the run game will be huge for not only the offense but the entire team. I like the vision I am seeing from coach Taylor and his staff. 

