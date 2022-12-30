Skip to main content

Tavita Pritchard to remain on Troy Taylor's staff as quarterback coach

Tavita Pritchard will be staying on the farm under the new regime
When Troy Taylor accepted the job as the Stanford head coach many people were wondering how many coaches would be returning from the previous staff.

Despite the the pedigree and past success of many staffers, Taylor elected to start fresh and bring in new guys at pretty much every role. However, we did learn on Friday that one coach from years past will be remaining on the farm, and that is former offensive coordinator Tavita Pritchard.

The former Stanford quarterback who played from 2006-09 has coached the Cardinal quarterbacks since 2014, while also serving as the offensive coordinator from 2018-22. He will no longer be considered the offensive coordinator, as that is Taylor's domain but he will still have a chance to mentor and work with the signal callers. In a statement released by the program, Pritchard expressed how excited he was to be on staff saying:

"My love for Stanford runs bone-deep," Pritchard said. "I know the capacity that our players and this program have for greatness, and I believe that's exactly where we're headed. I take the responsibility and privilege of being a part of this next chapter very seriously, and I'm incredibly grateful for the opportunity to stay on as a part of Coach Taylor's staff. Along with these players, I am hungry to build on our storied quarterback tradition here on The Farm."

During his time on the farm, Pritchard has worked with multiple NFL quarterbacks helping mentor names like Kevin Hogan, Davis Mills, and likely draftee in this upcoming draft Tanner McKee. 

Pritchard himself was a four-year letter-winner for the Cardinal from 2006-09, Pritchard appeared in 31 career games and made 20 starts, throwing for 2,865 yards and 15 touchdowns before a guy by the name of Andrew Luck took over. 

Pritchard and Taylor will have an intriguing spring and fall camp ahead of them as they host a quarterback battle to decide who will be guiding the program into the new era. 

Stanford Cardinal quarterback (14) Tavita Pritchard stands alongside head coach Jim Harbaugh against the Arizona State University Sun Devils at Sun Devil Stadium. The Sun Devils defeated the Cardinal 41-17.
Football

