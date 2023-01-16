The four best fits for Stanford's Tanner McKee in the NFL Draft

Stanford quarterback Tanner McKee has closed that chapter of his life and is now preparing for the NFL Draft.

The Cardinal signal caller has long been viewed as everything an NFL team would want in terms of intangibles, but his on the field production is what has derailed him from being a surefire lock to be a first rounder. Prior to the season, McKee was viewed as the best quarterback not named Bryce Young or C.J. Stroud, but after a season that saw him put up middle of the road numbers thanks to poor play calling and an inferior offensive line, other names like Anthony Richardson and Will Levis have surpassed him.

He has the ability to make every throw on the field if given the time, and while he is often discredited for his mobility, he can move methodically in the pocket to avoid the pressure. Despite not putting up astronomical numbers at Stanford, he did showcase his ability to fit the ball into tight windows which is something that NFL teams will appreciate. The ideal fits for McKee will be teams that have a decent offensive line, considering his completion percentage dropped from 66.5% when kept clean in the pocket to 41% when pressured, and more importantly a place that doesn't need him to come in right away and be the guy.

There are four teams that I personally think could be a great fit for McKee, who based off mock drafts at the highest will go late first round. Let's take a look at which teams are the best fits.