The four best fits for Stanford's Tanner McKee in the NFL Draft
Stanford quarterback Tanner McKee has closed that chapter of his life and is now preparing for the NFL Draft.
The Cardinal signal caller has long been viewed as everything an NFL team would want in terms of intangibles, but his on the field production is what has derailed him from being a surefire lock to be a first rounder. Prior to the season, McKee was viewed as the best quarterback not named Bryce Young or C.J. Stroud, but after a season that saw him put up middle of the road numbers thanks to poor play calling and an inferior offensive line, other names like Anthony Richardson and Will Levis have surpassed him.
He has the ability to make every throw on the field if given the time, and while he is often discredited for his mobility, he can move methodically in the pocket to avoid the pressure. Despite not putting up astronomical numbers at Stanford, he did showcase his ability to fit the ball into tight windows which is something that NFL teams will appreciate. The ideal fits for McKee will be teams that have a decent offensive line, considering his completion percentage dropped from 66.5% when kept clean in the pocket to 41% when pressured, and more importantly a place that doesn't need him to come in right away and be the guy.
There are four teams that I personally think could be a great fit for McKee, who based off mock drafts at the highest will go late first round. Let's take a look at which teams are the best fits.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
There are a lot of questions regarding whether or not Tom Brady will be returning to Tampa Bay, but if he does, the Bucs know that they need someone to eventually take over for Brady. Tampa Bay has a very strong offensive line that would give McKee the time he needs to throw the ball, and learning from the best to ever do it would be a nice caveat.
Minnesota Vikings
The Minnesota Vikings season did not end how they envisioned by any means, after surpassing 10 wins for the first time with Kirk Cousins at the helm. Cousins will cost the team a $36.25 million cap hit next season, and has a full no-trade clause and two void years on his contract for 2024 and 2025. If he does return to Minneapolis, McKee would have a great chance to learn everything he can from Cousins, while also having a clear path to being the starter when the two inevitably part ways.
Detroit Lions
The Lions have found a ton of success with Jared Goff, and it doesn't sound like they will be moving on from him next season. In terms of who McKee reminds many people of, Goff is a name that certainly comes to mind. A big armed quarterback that isn't renowned for mobility. Learning under someone who has a similar play style, the team is in no rush to replace, and has proven to be a good pro is a perfect situation for McKee. Not to mention, their offensive line is one of the better ones in the league and is complimented by a strong run game.
New Orleans Saints
New Orleans appears to be in a sticky situation quarterback wise, as having both Andy Dalton and Jameis Winston means they have serviceable quarterbacks but likely not a franchise quarterback on the roster. McKee would be able to learn a lot from either, and the system is one that seems like a great considering they have found success with pocket passers. .