The three keys to Stanford beating Cal and winning the Big Game
On Saturday, Stanford is making the trip across the Bay to take on their rival Cal in the 125th Big Game.
This game features two 3-7 teams that are fighting to avoid last place in the Pac-12, and are also looking to maybe save some jobs along the way. David Shaw has been questioned about being on the hot seat, and Cal's staff has already seen some changes within the last couple weeks. Stanford is also playing to avenge last year's brutal 41-14 loss to Cal, but that won't be easy by any means.
After stringing together two wins, Stanford has since lost control of this season and turned away from every sign of improvement that there was. They haven't surpassed 14 points since the loss to Oregon State, and they also haven't held their opponents to less than 35 points in the last three weeks.
I personally don't foresee them winning a game again due to the fact that they are unable to stop the run on defense, and also due to the fact that their offense has been as useless as trying to make a phone call with a conch shell. I am aware that injury's have played a major part as to why they are struggling, but the staff hasn't show any adjustments within the last month that prove they are attempting to do things differently.
Beating this Cal team is however possible, but it will require Stanford to exercise their demons from the past few weeks. Let's take a look at the three keys to Stanford winning the Big Game.
Neutralize running back Jadyn Ott
Every team that has beaten Cal this year, has figured out that the best way to do so is to sell out against the run. In two out of the three wins that the Golden Bears have, Ott rushed for at least 100 yards and scored at least one touchdown. When he is held to less than 100 yards rushing and all the pressure is placed on their passing game, Cal is 1-7.
This is obviously easier said than done for this Stanford defense who has given up an average of 303 rushing yards over their last three games. The front has been absolutely gashed by the run, and there have been no indications of it getting any better. If you take away Ott you can win, but if he is able to run all over the yard the Cardinal will have no chance.
Get into Joshua Karty range
In Stanford's two wins against FBS this season, Joshua Karty made at least three field goals in each. We also know that the offense has been struggling to move the ball after losing all of their running backs and wide receiver Michael Wilson, but if they can get within at least 49-50 yards there is a strong chance they can score.
Karty has been automatic this season, hitting on all 14 of his field goal attempts with nine of them coming from 40+ yards. Usually you wouldn't want your kicker to be a key to you winning, but Stanford hasn't had much success moving the ball these past few weeks. The more chances you have to actually get on the board, the better.
Find success in the passing game
Cal is home to one of the worst statistical passing defenses in the country, ranking No. 126 in passing yards allowed with 11.5 yards per completion and 289 yards passing allowed per game. Stanford has a NFL caliber quarterback in Tanner McKee who to be quite frank, has been dreadful these past few weeks.
McKee hasn't completed 60% of his passes in five weeks and has thrown just one touchdown since Week 6. Now granted he is working with poor offensive line play, no running game, and terrible play calling. Stanford needs him to carry them to victory. His passes are always into tight windows due to play calling, and in order to win the Cardinal need him to hit on those. McKee can greatly increase his draft stock if he plays well with his current situation, and the team need some sort of spark. There is no run game to rely on, so I would like to see some quick hitters and passes over the middle to help build his confidence, rather than forcing him to throw jump balls by the boundary every play. If he throws for at least two touchdowns I firmly believe that Stanford wins.