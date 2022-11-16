The three keys to Stanford beating Cal and winning the Big Game

On Saturday, Stanford is making the trip across the Bay to take on their rival Cal in the 125th Big Game.

This game features two 3-7 teams that are fighting to avoid last place in the Pac-12, and are also looking to maybe save some jobs along the way. David Shaw has been questioned about being on the hot seat, and Cal's staff has already seen some changes within the last couple weeks. Stanford is also playing to avenge last year's brutal 41-14 loss to Cal, but that won't be easy by any means.

After stringing together two wins, Stanford has since lost control of this season and turned away from every sign of improvement that there was. They haven't surpassed 14 points since the loss to Oregon State, and they also haven't held their opponents to less than 35 points in the last three weeks.

I personally don't foresee them winning a game again due to the fact that they are unable to stop the run on defense, and also due to the fact that their offense has been as useless as trying to make a phone call with a conch shell. I am aware that injury's have played a major part as to why they are struggling, but the staff hasn't show any adjustments within the last month that prove they are attempting to do things differently.

Beating this Cal team is however possible, but it will require Stanford to exercise their demons from the past few weeks. Let's take a look at the three keys to Stanford winning the Big Game.