Skip to main content

WATCH: David Shaw gets asked about being on the hot seat, rivalry game against Cal

The Stanford head coach fielded a couple questions about his job security
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Once a program of great success and tradition, Stanford has now become the laughing stock of the West coast where talented recruits have come and been wasted over the past five seasons.

It is no secret that head coach David Shaw was once widely regarded as one of the best minds in the country, but the head ball coach is now finishing up his fourth losing season in five years. That one winning season came in the 2020 shortened season due to COVID. The schemes have looked outdated and have consistently been proven to not work, yet Shaw has made no schematic or staff adjustments.

The fan base is beyond upset with not only the lack of on the field success, but also the off the field accountability from Shaw. Multiple times throughout the season he has cited injuries and players not being able to make all the plays necessary as the reasons they are struggling. While he isn't entirely wrong, it also doesn't appear that he has made proper adjustments on either side of the ball nor is he willing to admit he is partially to blame.  It has gotten so bad that the Cardinal have been ranked as one of the worst teams in college football. 

When speaking to the media today ahead of Stanford's game against Cal, I felt it was not only fair, but the right time to ask Shaw about whether or not he felt like he deserved to be on the hot seat and whether or not he is still the right guy for the job. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Shaw fielded that question and one other about where he stands as the head coach, and it likely won't be the answer that the fan base was hoping for.

In This Article (1)

Stanford Cardinal
Stanford Cardinal

Stanford Cardinal head coach David Shaw signals during the fourth quarter against the Colgate Raiders at Stanford Stadium.
Football

WATCH: David Shaw gets asked about being on the hot seat, rivalry game against Cal

By Kevin Borba
USA; Arizona Cardinals tight end Zach Ertz (86) is tackled by Seattle Seahawks safety Jamal Adams (33) during the first quarter.
Cardinal in the NFL

Zach Ertz out for season after suffering knee injury against the Los Angeles Rams

By Kevin Borba
Oct 1, 2022; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Stanford Cardinal head coach David Shaw reacts after a play during the second half against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. The Ducks won the game 45-27.
Football

CBS Sports ranks Stanford as one of worst teams in the country

By Kevin Borba
Navy Midshipmen quarterback Tai Lavatai (1) runs with the ball during the first half against the Memphis Tigers at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium.
Football

Recapping the best college football bets from Week 11

By Kevin Borba
Dec 3, 2021; Las Vegas, NV, USA; A detailed view of the Pac-12 Conference logo at midfield at Allegiant Stadium before the 2021 Pac-12 Championship Game between the Oregon Ducks and the Utah Utes.
Football

Where every Pac-12 team ranks in ESPN's FPI after Week 11

By Kevin Borba
Stanford Cardinal guard Anna Wilson (3) and guard Haley Jones (30), forward Francesca Belibi (5) and guard Lacie Hull (24) and forward Cameron Brink (22) celebrate in the second half against the Utah Utes in the Pac -12 Conference Women's Tournament Championship at Michelob Ultra Arena. Stanford defeated Utah 73-48.
Women's Basketball

Haley Jones and Cameron Brink shine in Stanford's blowout win over Portland

By Kevin Borba
Stanford Cardinal head coach David Shaw looks on during a time out against the Utah Utes in the first quarter at Rice-Eccles Stadium.
Football

Stanford opens up as an underdog for their Week 11 matchup against Cal

By Kevin Borba
Stanford Cardinal head coach David Shaw (left) after the game after losing to Utah Utes at Stanford Stadium.
Football

WATCH: David Shaw addresses the media after Stanford's huge loss to No. 13 Utah

By Kevin Borba