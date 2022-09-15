Skip to main content

Three Cardinal included in ESPN's NFL Draft position group rankings

Stanford has some serious NFL talent on their roster this season
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

After having just one player selected in this past year's NFL Draft, Stanford has a handful of players that have the potential to hear their name called in 2023. 

The team as a whole is coming off a down game against USC that saw the Trojan offense expose the defense for a whole half, while forcing Tanner McKee and company to make costly mistakes early in the game. Despite the poor showing at times, the Cardinal did have some bright spots in the game and will look to improve during their Week 3 bye week.

That's right, Stanford is in the middle of a bye week right now, which means they will have a 10-week gauntlet of games to showcase their abilities while also pursuing what head coach David Shaw believes can be, "a special season".

If they have any chance at making noise this season, they will need huge performances from quarterback Tanner McKee, corner Kyu Blue Kelly, and receiver Elijah Higgins. These three players are all viewed as among the best at their position according to ESPN's NFL Draft expert Matt Miller.

Miller ranked each position using a three tiers system, with the tiers being; Proven prospects with serious first-round buzz, Prospects with potential to rise, and Possible midrounders to watch. Let's take a look at where each one ranked. 

Kyu Blue Kelly, Corner

Stanford Cardinal cornerback Kyu Blu Kelly (17) during warmups against the Utah Utes at Stanford Stadium.

Tier 3: Possible midrounders to watch

Kelly ranks as the No. 13 corner, No. 86 player overall, and was given a grade of 72. According to ESPN's Draft Profile, his biggest strength are his intangibles which ranked as "exceptional". His biggest weaknesses were his durability, cover skills, and run support which all ranked as "average".

Elijah Higgins, WR

Stanford Cardinal wide receiver Elijah Higgins (6) catches the ball for a touchdown during the fourth quarter against Oregon Ducks cornerback DJ James (0) at Stanford Stadium.

Tier 3: Possible midrounders to watch

Higgins ranks as the No. 16 receiver, No. 125 player overall, and was given a grade of 65. According to ESPN's Draft Profile, his biggest strength are his intangibles, height-weight-speed, and ball skills which all ranked as "above average". His biggest weaknesses were his production and separation skills, which both ranked as " below average".

Tanner McKee, QB

Stanford Cardinal quarterback Tanner McKee (18) calls out the play to teammates during the first quarter against the Washington Huskies at Stanford Stadium

McKee ranks as the No. 12 quarterback, No. 178 player overall, and was given a grade of 50. According to ESPN's Draft Profile, his biggest strength are his intangibles and accuracy, which ranked as "above average". His biggest weakness is his pocket  which all ranked as "below average".

