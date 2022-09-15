Three Cardinal included in ESPN's NFL Draft position group rankings

After having just one player selected in this past year's NFL Draft, Stanford has a handful of players that have the potential to hear their name called in 2023.

The team as a whole is coming off a down game against USC that saw the Trojan offense expose the defense for a whole half, while forcing Tanner McKee and company to make costly mistakes early in the game. Despite the poor showing at times, the Cardinal did have some bright spots in the game and will look to improve during their Week 3 bye week.

That's right, Stanford is in the middle of a bye week right now, which means they will have a 10-week gauntlet of games to showcase their abilities while also pursuing what head coach David Shaw believes can be, "a special season".

If they have any chance at making noise this season, they will need huge performances from quarterback Tanner McKee, corner Kyu Blue Kelly, and receiver Elijah Higgins. These three players are all viewed as among the best at their position according to ESPN's NFL Draft expert Matt Miller.

Miller ranked each position using a three tiers system, with the tiers being; Proven prospects with serious first-round buzz, Prospects with potential to rise, and Possible midrounders to watch. Let's take a look at where each one ranked.