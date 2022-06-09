Three Stanford players poised for a breakout season in 2022

This upcoming season for the Stanford Cardinal could be more important than many people realize.

After starting his tenure as the head coach as hot as they come, David Shaw and Stanford have recently been struggling to be at the level that the program once was. The Cardinal have not had a winning season since 2018, and with one of the tougher schedules in the country, they are projected to win around five or less games in 2022.

Whether it be due to the fact the systems are stuck in an archaic style of playing, or that the team's strength and conditioning isn't up to par something needs to be fixed.

One way to overcome some of these issues is to have new players step up and make an impact whether they were reserves last season, or new additions to the team this offseason.

There are three players that come to mind that are poised for a huge season in 2022 that can really lift this team beyond its subpar win projections. Honorable mention goes to Tanner McKee, as he had somewhat of a breakout last season during the first five games, prior to going down with an injury. Let's take a look at the three players who I think have a great chance of providing a spark for the team, and having a breakout year in 2022.