CBS Sports raves about Oklahoma safety transfer Patrick Fields

It is not often the Cardinal can take in a transfer but Patrick Fields will make an instant impact

Mickey Welsh

Unlike pretty much every other institution in college sports, Stanford does not have the ability to welcome in 10 or more players from the transfer portal every year. Due to their rigorous and prestigious academic standards, transferring to Stanford just isn't something that typically happens.

While conference foes such as USC practically revamped their whole team using the transfer portal, the Cardinal have to rely on their recruitment and the development of said recruits. That is where the issues have appeared to arise, as Stanford has been able to bring in three top 25 classes in the past four years, yet have been unable to string together winning or even competitive seasons. 

There could be many people or reasons to point the finger at for their struggles, but it does continue to hurt the program that they are unable to equally benefit from the transfer portal like the rest of college football. 

However, in a very rare occurrence the Cardinal were able to bringing in a transfer this offseason in Oklahoma safety Patrick Fields. The former Sooner is very experienced having been apart of multiple playoff teams, and his skillset is one that CBS Sports spoke highly of when discussing each Pac-12 teams top transfer. Here is what they said about Fields: 

Rigorous academics pose a challenge for the Cardinal in recruiting transfers, and that's reflected in the fact that there's only one of note on the way. Fields is a two-time All-Big 12 honorable mention at safety with a ton of experience and the chops to help Stanford bounce back from a dismal defensive season.

During his time at Oklahoma, Fields racked up over 200 total tackles, 12 tackles for a loss, and three interception. 

Oklahoma linebacker Kenneth Murray (9) and safety Patrick Fields (10) stop Alabama running back Josh Jacobs (8) in first half action of the Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami
