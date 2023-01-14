Skip to main content

Troy Taylor and Nate Byham visit Stanford's former four-star commit Walker Lyons

Stanford's new head coach is putting in work to regain the commitment from Walker Lyons
Following the news that David Shaw was stepping down as head coach, Stanford's recruiting class took a major hit in losing their highest rated commit, four-star tight end Walker Lyons

Now, Stanford's new head coach Troy Taylor, who actually coached at Folsom a few moons ago, is attempting to add Lyons back to Stanford's class while competing for his services with Georgia, Utah, and USC. As of last week, Georgia was viewed as the favorite to land the Folsom tight end, and surely their championship win helps their case. 

However, Taylor isn't going down without a fight as he and new tight ends coach Nate Byham both made their way to Folsom for an at home visit with Lyons. 

As it stands right now, Stanford's recruiting class ranks as the No. 53 class in the country. By no means is it Taylor's fault, as he was hired just days before early signing day and was working from behind the eight ball, but if he could land Lyons over Georgia and USC that would be a major statement for the first year head coach. 

Lyons ranks as the No. 114 player in the country, and recently played in the Adidas All-American Bowl. Regardless of where he does end up, he will not be setting foot on the field anytime soon due to the fact that he is leaving to serve his LDS mission at the end of this month, which means he will delay his enrollment until the fall of 2024.

