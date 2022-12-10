Troy Taylor looking to be the coach to resurrect Stanford and usher them into modern era

After the days of "Intellectual Brutality” and “Party in the Backfield” that put Stanford on the map in the college football world, every year that passed strayed further and further away from what made the program successful.

David Shaw, who walked away at the end of the season as the winningest Stanford coach of all time, was stuck in his ways that ceased effectiveness. No coordinator changes, development wasn't there, and worst of all; Stanford refused to modernize with the rest of college football.

While schools such as USC were rebuilding their entire roster in the transfer portal, Stanford who albeit has much a more restrictive admittance rate, made no attempts. A school that is just a stones throw away from San Francisco and the Silicon Valley, decided to not utilize NIL. But again, the most detrimental aspect of the downfall of Stanford, was the inability to modernize their systems.

That will no longer be an issue, as it was announced on Saturday that Stanford will be hiring Sacramento State head coach, Troy Taylor. The new head coach for the Cardinal led a desolate Sacramento State program to heights never even imaginable, leading the Hornets to a program record best 12 wins this season and a trip to the FCS Playoff. He leaves the program with a very impressive 30-8 record, winning nine games in the previous two seasons. His three consecutive winning seasons was a feat that hadn't happened at Sacramento State since they were a Division II program in 1984-86.

His win loss record is impressive, but the key reason for the program's success is Taylor's fantastic approach to his offense. The hornets averaged 41 points per game this season, ranking No. 4 in the FCS in scoring offense. They also ranked No. 6 in total offense, averaging 480 yards of offense a game with a strong top-40 passing attack complimented by a dominant run game that ranks No. 7 in rushing offense.

If you aren't familiar with the former Cal quarterback's, let's take a look at what he will bring to a Stanford program that has strayed away from their winning ways.