USC and UCLA's move to Big Ten expected to be done by Friday

The Pac-12 Conference is on the verge of extinction after the conference's two premier schools in LA, USC and UCLA, have decided to exit the conference in order to join the Big Ten.

After the news broke, it sent all of social media into a frenzy trying to figure out what will happen next, and if the Big Ten is done.

While some people thought that the Pac-12 would have a chance to persuade the two schools not to leave, it seems that the news breaking today was a sign that the deal was a crossing a "t" away from being finished. Shortly after the news broke, it was reported that the deal will likely be done by Friday (tomorrow).

All of this points to signs of the poaching of Pac-12 schools to begin ramping up, if there hasn't been talks behind closed doors already. Many are speculating that programs such as Oregon and Washington are the next to go, which really puts into question what will happen to remaining schools like Stanford.

Stanford's athletic programs success will certainly be intriguing to some conferences, it is just a matter of waiting for dominos to fall. The Pac-12 could very well attempt to pursue other schools in order to stay afloat, maybe flirt with the idea of forming a mega-conference with the Big 12, or if neither of those things happen it will fold.

It is now just a high stakes waiting game that the whole college football world is on notice for.