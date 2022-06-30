Skip to main content

USC and UCLA's move to Big Ten expected to be done by Friday

Let the poaching of Pac-12 schools commence

The Pac-12 Conference is on the verge of extinction after the conference's two premier schools in LA, USC and UCLA, have decided to exit the conference in order to join the Big Ten.

After the news broke, it sent all of social media into a frenzy trying to figure out what will happen next, and if the Big Ten is done.

While some people thought that the Pac-12 would have a chance to persuade the two schools not to leave, it seems that the news breaking today was a sign that the deal was a crossing a "t" away from being finished. Shortly after the news broke, it was reported that the deal will likely be done by Friday (tomorrow). 

All of this points to signs of the poaching of Pac-12 schools to begin ramping up, if there hasn't been talks behind closed doors already. Many are speculating that programs such as Oregon and Washington are the next to go, which really puts into question what will happen to remaining schools like Stanford. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Stanford's athletic programs success will certainly be intriguing to some conferences, it is just a matter of waiting for dominos to fall. The Pac-12 could very well attempt to pursue other schools in order to stay afloat, maybe flirt with the idea of forming a mega-conference with the Big 12, or if neither of those things happen it will fold. 

It is now just a high stakes waiting game that the whole college football world is on notice for. 

General overall view of Pac-12 logo at midfield prior to the Pac-12 Conference championship game between the Oregon Ducks and the Utah Utes at Levi's Stadium.
Football

USC and UCLA's move to Big Ten expected to be done by Friday

By Kevin Borba16 seconds ago
Dec 3, 2021; Las Vegas, NV, USA; A detailed view of the Pac-12 Conference logo at midfield at Allegiant Stadium before the 2021 Pac-12 Championship Game between the Oregon Ducks and the Utah Utes.
Football

Schools that Pac-12 should consider pursuing if USC and UCLA leave

By Kevin Borba2 hours ago
Stanford Cardinal tight end Tucker Fisk (88) runs onto the field with his teammates waving the American flag before the game against the Utah Utes at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit:
Football

CBS Sports predicts another dreadful season for Stanford

By Kevin BorbaJun 29, 2022
Pullman, Washington, USA; Stanford Cardinal tight end Benjamin Yurosek (84) is tackled by Washington State Cougars defensive back Armani Marsh (8) in the first half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium.
Football

Where PFF ranks Ben Yurosek among the top tight end prospects

By Kevin BorbaJun 29, 2022
Stanford Cardinal wide receiver Elijah Higgins (6) catches the ball for a touchdown during the fourth quarter against Oregon Ducks cornerback DJ James (0) at Stanford Stadium.
Football

Previewing Stanford's Week 4 matchup at Oregon

By Kevin BorbaJun 28, 2022
Canutillo's LJ Martin runs the ball during the game against Burges Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, at Burges High School in El Paso.
Recruiting

Stanford lands commitment from running back LJ Martin

By Kevin BorbaJun 28, 2022
Stanford Cardinal quarterback Davis Mills (15) sets to throw a pass in the first half of the game against the UCLA Bruins at the Rose Bowl.
Football

Where ESPN ranks Davis Mills among the best QB recruits in Elite 11 history

By Kevin BorbaJun 27, 2022
Stanford Cardinal head coach David Shaw (left) after the game after losing to Utah Utes at Stanford Stadium.
Recruiting

Danny Noonan says lack of atmosphere at Stanford games played major role in son Maverick committing to Nebraska

By Kevin BorbaJun 27, 2022