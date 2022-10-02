Skip to main content

WATCH: David Shaw addresses the media after the tough loss to No. 13 Oregon

The head coach was evidently disappointed in the team's performance and expects better

Another week, another tough loss for the Stanford Cardinal.

In what was the last leg of a three week stretch of playing ranked teams, Stanford had a tough matchup against the new look Oregon Ducks. The No. 13 ranked Ducks had already seemed to be hitting their stride in weeks prior, but they may have played their best game in the Dan Lanning era against Stanford. 

The defense was making life a living hell for the Stanford offense, who wasn't able to score a touchdown until late in the third quarter. The Stanford defense was holding their own for the first half of the game, but similar to the Washington and USC games, were just on the field too much. This isn't profound by any means, but the more opportunities you give to offenses, the worse off your chances are of consistently stopping them.

Head coach David Shaw spoke to the media after the game, and expressed what all went wrong for the Cardinal citing injuries, limited playbook, and not being to force crucial stops. Watch what he had to say below!

