What went wrong in Stanford's loss against No. 13 Oregon

Despite confidence before the season, this Stanford team has found themselves in a rough place.

After beating Colgate, Stanford then had to embark on one of the toughest stretches in college football, playing three ranked teams in USC, Washington, and Oregon with the last two being on the road. This stretch has done nothing but expose the flaws of Stanford, and things are only going to continue to get more difficult.

Saturday's loss at No. 13 Oregon may have been the worst of the three though, as unlike the other two, it was never really close. At least in the losses to USC and Washington there were certain drives and moments where Stanford had somewhat of a chance to get back into it. However, in the 45-27 loss last night, the game never seemed close.

Let's take a look at what went wrong for Stanford in the loss.