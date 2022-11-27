WATCH: David Shaw announces he is stepping down, addresses media

In what turned out to be a surprising announcement following the 35-26 loss to BYU, Stanford head coach David Shaw told the media that he is stepping down as the head coach at Stanford.

The move comes after the Cardinal finished the season 3-9, for what marked their third losing season in four years. Shaw's tenure wasn't always rocky though, as he walks away as Stanford's all-time winningest coach.

In 12 years as the head coach, Shaw's tenure saw 94 wins with three Pac-12 championships, while he took home the 2017 national coach of the year and was a four-time Pac-12 coach of the year award winner. However, the Cardinal are 14-28 (10-23 Pac-12) over the last four seasons, with their lone winning record coming during the COVID-19 shortened 2020 campaign.

Here is shaw letting the media know he has stepped down, and fielding questions about the decision and his career.