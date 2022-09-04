Watch: Michael Wilson mosses a defender on his second touchdown grab of the day

After having his season cut short a year ago because of injury, Michael Wilson is making the most of Stanford's season opener against Colgate.

The senior receiver has two of Stanford's four touchdowns in the first half, and his second touchdown grab may be an early contender for catch of the year. One that would have made the legendary Randy Moss smile.

Wilson climbed the ladder to haul in the perfectly placed ball by quarterback Tanner McKee, who thanks to Wilson and company are slicing and dicing through the Colgate defense. The catch extended Stanford's lead to 21.

Through the first half, Wilson hauled in five catches for 84-yards and two touchdowns. He and fellow receiver Brycen Tremayne have been McKee's go to targets, as they have a combined nine catches for over 140-yards.