WATCH: New Stanford coach Troy Taylor talks to the media for the first time

After David Shaw stepped down following his third losing season in the past four years, the search for the next head coach became a daunting task for the program.

They were forced to debate whether they or not they should hire from within the Stanford family, or if they should give an outsider a chance. After much debate and a handful of candidates being considered, they landed on offensive mastermind, Troy Taylor.

The former Sacramento State head coach emerged as one of the hottest names at the FCS level thanks to him leading the program to a 30-8 record in three years, and even making it to the quarterfinals of the FCS Playoffs this season. His offensive prowess will transcend what has been a stagnant unit for years, and he seems like he will inject new life into the program. Earlier I wrote about the three things I noticed during his presser, take a look at the video below to watch Taylor address the media for the first time as Stanford's head coach.