Three observations from Troy Taylor's first press conference as the Stanford head coach

Every Stanford fan, player, and media member around the country waited anxiously for Monday at 11 to come.

It marked the first time that we got to hear from Stanford's new head coach, Troy Taylor. The now former Sacramento State head coach is tasked with guiding Stanford into the modern era of college football. Despite the immense success that David Shaw had as the head coach before Taylor took over, his inability to adjust to the changes around him ultimately led to his downfall as the head coach at Stanford.

Taylor on the other hand is widely viewed as an offensive minded guru, and made it known when speaking to the media that change is imminent. While it is pretty hard to lose the opening interview, I would say that Taylor absolutely crushed his first outing as the Stanford head coach.

I took away three key observations, so let's dive in!