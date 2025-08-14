What Should Stanford Expect Ben Gulbranson?
Earlier this week, Stanford's pick for the top quarterback spot on their roster became known. Many applicants fit the criteria. There was Elijah Brown, a young prospect that dominated high school football. Dylan Rizk, a young talent from UCF that could emerge as the starter. Or Ben Gulbranson, a sixth year senior that has experienced the most playing time of the bunch, playing at Oregon State.
After a long period, they decided to roll with Gulbranson as their guy. The experienced veteran has played in college for over five years, and will be under center to lead the Cardinal in Week Zero in Hawaii.
As a freshman, Gulbranson subbed into their contest against Arizona State, going 6-of-9 for 64 yards and a touchdown. However, playing less than four games, he was able to redshirt the season. Going into his redshirt freshman year, it got cut short due to an injury, leaving him out all year, and receiving a second redshirt season. That means 2022 was technically his redshirt freshman season.
Gulbranson had a solid year splitting time in 2022, getting 1,455 yards, nine touchdowns, and five interceptions. Funnily enough, his best game came against the Cardinal, where he threw for 250 yards and two touchdowns, including the game-winning throw. It was a face mask that should have been a penalty, but resulted in a no-call, but that’s a whole different story.
In his 2023 season, he barely played at all after DJ Uiagalelei transferred to the Beavers. He did play in the bowl game, the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl against Notre Dame, going 16-of-27 with one touchdown and one interception in a brutal loss.
Finally, in his redshirt junior year, Gulbranson lost time to Gevani McCoy, but started the final four games of the year. In those four, he recorded an impressive 943 yards, four touchdowns, and four interceptions. He even threw for 226 yards and a touchdown against Boise State, a team who made the College Football Playoff.
Gulbranson had been through a lot before transferring to Stanford, but now it looks like it's his time to shine. He has an improved offensive line with lots of returning production, but also some great transfers to add star power as well as depth.
The receiving core is full of transfers and recruits, most notably C.J. Williams and JonAnthony Hall, who likely will be the Cardinal’s top receivers in 2025. However, Gulbranson’s best weapon may be Sam Roush, the star tight end on the Cardinal offense.
In terms of yardage, Gulbranson should have no problem reaching some solid marks. In his only season getting solid minutes, he put up 1,455 yards, taking around half the snaps. However this year, assuming he takes the majority of snaps, should have around 2,500 yards. That’s about 208 yards per game, a very achievable mark.
Throughout his time playing, he has thrown 15 touchdowns, with his most being nine in a season. But again, he has not gotten consistent playing time just yet. In a full season, the expectation is for Gulbranson to throw for around 17 touchdowns, given his previous output, a bit less than two per game.
Gulbranson has struggled to keep the ball in Oregon State’s hands, and that is a bit of a concern as he continues at Stanford, just not to the same extent. If he can keep his picks to around nine, then that would be a step in the right direction for not only Gulbranson, but Stanford.
Overall, Gulbranson is ready for a solid if not great year. His starting experience can truly help Stanford conquer their goals, and push themselves to their limits next season.