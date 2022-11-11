What to expect from Stanford at Utah

Stanford is headed to a really tough place to play, following a really bad loss to WAZZU. Looking at this game, it's hard as a player, and coach to get blown out one week and then have to travel to a hostile environment against a really really good team. Well, that's what Stanford has to do on national television, as this game is televised on ESPN late at night.

Stanford will head to the 12th-ranked Utah Utes, what should fans expect from this matchup? Stanford is a 24-point underdog, and per ESPN analytics they have a 5.9 percent chance to win this game, not good. Stanford's record is 3-6 and Utah is 7-2 looking to continue winning. Now, what is going to happen throughout the game?

Utah Offense vs Stanford Offense

Looking at Utah's Offense they have scored 30 plus points in 4 out of their last 5 games, 3 of those games were over 40 points. Can't say the same about Stanford as they've scored 30-plus points in none of their past 5 games. The highest-scoring game for Stanford in the past 5 games has been 27, with the other 4 games being 16 points or less. So, we can clearly say expect the Utah offense to put up points, while Stanford will try and play keep up.

Stanford must get creative offensively their 22.9 points per game won't be enough. They are also down to 1 back, which is a safety converted to a running back. The offense still uses the slow-developing RPO which doesn't fit the personnel, they did go a bit more under center last week against WAZZU. I'd expect them to continue to do so in order to have some sort of run game to not get quarterback Tanner McKee hit like he was last week. I expect the Stanford skill players like receiver Elijah Higgins, and tight end Benjamin Yurosek to be the focal point in the offense. If you are a Stanford fan, tamper the expectations, Stanford may be lucky to score 14 points in this game.

Utah's offense is averaging 39 points per game, this is a very balanced offense. They average 200 yards rushing and 254 passing. Going up against Stanford, I expect this offense to get close to their season average or even surpass it. They will likely score 40 points or more based on past Stanford matchups. Utah is a really good offense, how are both of their defenses matched up?

Utah Defense Vs Stanford Defense

Being absolutely honest Utah is much better defensively. Utah gives up 21 points per game whereas Stanford allows 31 points per game. Stanford's defense at times can create a few stops but the offense will not capitalize or play complimentary football. That is where Utah takes a lead and the offense goes 3 and out because Utah's defense is good.

Stanford's defense will likely allow the 200-plus rushing yards to Utah and that may come in the first half. Last week Stanford gave up 192 rushing yards in the first half against an offense that struggled mightily to run the ball. They gave up 42 points in the first half against WAZZU. If they can not stop the run against Utah, who likes to run the ball with multiple talented running backs and their quarterback Cameron Rising. Then Stanford's defense will be in trouble and that might be an understatement. I am sorry to all Stanford fans, this one may get ugly and ugly fast. This is the reason I believe Stanford should fire Shaw if it gets ugly fast, the score may get embarrassing on national television.

Utah's defense should be able to tee off on Tanner McKee since the Stanford offense will be one-dimensional by only throwing the ball. They only give up 21 points a game and Stanford has struggled to score more than 16. The Utah defense also takes away the ball, with 10 interceptions and 9 fumble recoveries. Their cornerback Clark Phillips, an NFL Draft Prospect, will likely be matched up with Stanford receiver Elijah Higgins. If Phillips takes away Higgins, the defense won't really have any other skill player to worry about too much. Utah's Defense will be too much for Stanford's Offense.

What will Stanford have to do to upset?

They will have to play a perfect game. It sounds cliche, but that is the absolute truth about what will need to happen. They will need to play their best game of the season and it's hard to think they will be able to do so because they haven't shown a complete game all season. They have shown flashes of good football in their wins, but they weren't complete games from start to finish, outside of the week 1 win against Colgate, who Stanford is much better than. Stanford will need to stop the run, which they can't do. They haven't done that all year, teams rush all over them weekly, and they allow more rush yards a game than passing yards because teams would rather rush for 5 yards a carry than attempt a pass. That is bad, like really bad. Stanford's offense will need to be innovative, but we already know David Shaw has stated he doesn't plan to change his offense, sounds like his "pride" could be in the way of changing things up . I state pride because Shaw mentioned he wants his players to have pride after the WAZZU loss. Stanford will need to outcoach Utah, however, I just don't see that happening.

Final Prediction

Staford loses this game by a big margin. Yes, I know I've sounded really negative about Stanford, but I promise I'm not intentionally doing so. I am being honest about what to expect. The team just isn't playing good football, and Utah is playing really good football. If I was to give a score prediction it would be 45-13 in favor of Utah. Finally, Stanford may be looking at a tough decision in terms of whether they should fire Head Coach David Shaw after this game.