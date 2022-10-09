What went wrong for Stanford in stunning loss to Oregon State

Something that has continued to plague the offense all year is how conservative they get at times. There were multiple moments in the game where they could have forced the issue more, but none stuck out as much as the final drive that ended in a field goal to make it 27-22 rather than what would have been a game icing touchdown.

Stanford moved the ball downfield as easily as it got, but as soon as they got in the red zone they scaled back the aggressiveness. After drawing a defensive holding call on a 3rd-and-8 that put the Cardinal on the Beavers 47 , Stanford would go on to run the ball five times in a row. They were getting chunks going for eight, four, and 11 but it was evident the team was playing not to lose rather than to win. Oregon State clearly saw this and even went on to call their final timeout of the game to address their game plan. After a couple more short runs, Stanford had a 3rd-and-4 situation at the Beavers' 24. Rather than opening up the playbook of possibility, Shaw and company actually closed the playbook and turned it into a single piece of paper.

Off the field came potential first round quarterback Tanner McKee, and on the field came third string quarterback Ashton Daniels. A young player who has zero passing attempts on the year, and is only used to run RPO or power plays. Everyone in the stadium knew what was coming, and of course the Beavers stuffed him to force fourth down. Rather than bringing McKee back out to go for it and put the game away, they went the safe route with a field goal. This field goal of course coming when Oregon State has no timeouts, showed that they didn't want to kick field goals and possibly couldn't with their long snapper getting stitches, and with them having to go 80 yards down the field. The field goal made it a five point lead, so going for a touchdown poses no risk at all. If you don't get a first down here, Oregon State still has to drive all the way down the field without timeouts. Also, why would you choose to practically tell the defense the play by putting in a quarterback who never throws?