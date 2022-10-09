Halftime recap of Stanford's Week 6 game against Oregon State

Stanford looked like a completely different team to open the game against Oregon State.

The Cardinal not only were able to fend off Oregon State's strong rushing attack and hold them to a missed field goal attempt on their first drive, but they were able to charge down the field and score. They also did so creatively, as we saw a handoff to receiver Michael Wilson , and plethora of Benjamin Yurosek touches. The tight end had more catches on this drive (4) than he did in the last two games combined (3).

That's right, Stanford was able to build off momentum for the first time since they played Colgate. That wasn't the only first on the drive that ended in a Casey Filkins touchdown, as it was also the first time Stanford has led in a game since that Week 1 game against Colgate.

The ensuing Oregon State possession was a typical Beaver drive, as they methodically went down the field on what felt like an eternity. They ended up scoring to tie, and we continued to see the frustration from last week carry over as there were two unsportsmanlike calls against Stanford in after the play extracurriculars.

Stanford was able to answer with a score of their own as they were able to get into field goal range and make the kick to bring the score to 10-7. The Cardinal defense was able to force a punt, again building off momentum, something that eluded this team the past three weeks.

After both teams exchanged punts, the Cardinal were able to add a huge touchdown on a great catch by Brycen Tremayne, who mossed a defender and was able to hold on to the ball after a hard fall to take a 17-7 lead. The sideline looked as excited as it has all season, this Cardinal team is finally experiencing some much needed success.

Stats Comparison:

Total Yards: Stanford 211, OSU 100

Passing Yards: Stanford 171 , OSU 100

Rushing Yards: Stanford 40, OSU 89

Penalties: Stanford 3-35 , OSU 6-60

Turnovers: Stanford 0 , OSU 0

Time of possession: Stanford 11:22, OSU 17:59