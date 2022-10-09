Skip to main content

Halftime recap of Stanford's Week 6 game against Oregon State

The Cardinal were able to start much faster this week against Oregon State
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Stanford looked like a completely different team to open the game against Oregon State.

The Cardinal not only were able to fend off Oregon State's strong rushing attack and hold them to a missed field goal attempt on their first drive, but they were able to charge down the field and score. They also did so creatively, as we saw a handoff to receiver Michael Wilson , and plethora of Benjamin Yurosek touches. The tight end had more catches on this drive (4) than he did in the last two games combined (3). 

That's right, Stanford was able to build off momentum for the first time since they played Colgate. That wasn't the only first on the drive that ended in a Casey Filkins touchdown, as it was also the first time Stanford has led in a game since that Week 1 game against Colgate. 

The ensuing Oregon State possession was a typical Beaver drive, as they methodically went down the field on what felt like an eternity. They ended up scoring to tie, and we continued to see the frustration from last week carry over as there were two unsportsmanlike calls against Stanford in after the play extracurriculars.

Stanford was able to answer with a score of their own as they were able to get into field goal range and make the kick to bring the score to 10-7. The Cardinal defense was able to force a punt, again building off momentum, something that eluded this team the past three weeks. 

After both teams exchanged punts, the Cardinal were able to add a huge touchdown on a great catch by Brycen Tremayne, who mossed a defender and was able to hold on to the ball after a hard fall to take a 17-7 lead. The sideline looked as excited as it has all season, this Cardinal team is finally experiencing some much needed success. 

Stats Comparison:

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Total Yards: Stanford 211, OSU 100

Passing Yards: Stanford 171 , OSU 100

Rushing Yards: Stanford 40, OSU 89

Penalties: Stanford 3-35 , OSU 6-60

Turnovers: Stanford 0 , OSU 0

Time of possession: Stanford 11:22, OSU 17:59

 

In This Article (2)

Stanford Cardinal
Stanford Cardinal
Oregon State Beavers
Oregon State Beavers

Stanford Cardinal wide receiver Brycen Tremayne (81) catches a pass while being defended by Oregon State Beavers defensive back Rejzohn Wright (1) during the second half at Reser Stadium.
Football

WATCH: Brycen Tremayne makes an amazing circus catch to haul in a touchdown

By Kevin Borba
Stanford Cardinal running back Casey Filkins (2, center) scores a touchdown against Oregon State Beavers linebacker Easton Mascarenas-Arnold (55) during the first quarter at Stanford Stadium.
Football

Halftime recap of Stanford's Week 6 game against Oregon State

By Kevin Borba
Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers (3) looks to throw a pass against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the first half at at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.
Football

Four must-watch Week 6 college football games

By Kevin Borba
Oregon State Beavers quarterback Chance Nolan (10) throws the ball against the Utah State Aggies in the first half of the 2021 LA Bowl at SoFi Stadium.
Football

Oregon State to be without starting quarterback Chance Nolan for Week 6 matchup against Stanford

By Kevin Borba
Dec 3, 2021; Las Vegas, NV, USA; A detailed view of the Pac-12 Conference logo at midfield at Allegiant Stadium before the 2021 Pac-12 Championship Game between the Oregon Ducks and the Utah Utes.
Football

Pac-12 media rights to hit open market after deal with ESPN and Fox Sports fails to be made

By Kevin Borba
Green Bay Packers linebacker Blake Martinez (50) celebrates following a tackle during the second quarter against the Oakland Raiders at Lambeau Field.
Cardinal in the NFL

Former Stanford linebacker Blake Martinez signs to Las Vegas Raiders active roster

By Kevin Borba
General overall view of Pac-12 logo at midfield prior to the Pac-12 Conference championship game between the Oregon Ducks and the Utah Utes at Levi's Stadium.
Football

Predicting the outcome of every Week 6 Pac-12 game

By Kevin Borba
Stanford Cardinal wide receiver Simi Fehoko (13) runs the ball against the Oregon State Beavers during the first half at Reser Stadium.
Football

Predicting the outcome of Stanford's Week 6 game against Oregon State

By Marco Martinez