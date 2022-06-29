Where PFF ranks Ben Yurosek among the top tight end prospects

When you look at Stanford's offense you will find a ton of experienced players across all positions, but few of them have the upside to be as productive as tight end Ben Yurosek.

The former four-star exploded onto the scene last year recording 43 catches for a team high 658 yards, and three touchdowns. He also led the team in receiving yards per reception with a very impressive 15.3.

His electric sophomore season has Yurosek tabbed as a player who has generated major NFL Draft buzz, and PFF's Connor Rogers even went as far to rank him as one of the five best tight ends in the country.

Joining Yurosek who came in at No. 5 on the list, was Utah's Dalton Kincaid and Notre Dame's Michael Mayer among others.

This next year's draft class, should all of the players included in the rankings decide to declare, will likely feature one of the deepest tight end classes we have seen in years. It is evident that the class is extremely deep as the other analyst even went as far to have Arik Gilbert who last played in 2020 included on his list.

Stanford will need another huge season from Yurosek in order to overcome what will be one of the toughest schedules in the country. While the schedule has no easy weeks in sight, we will get to see Yurosek and a couple of the tight ends mentioned earlier go head to head and maybe battle for some bragging rights as they all look to improve their draft stock the best they can.

While defenses will likely try to key in on Yurosek, Stanford welcomed in freshman Sam Roush who will keep defenses honest, and also allow for Yurosek to still do his thing. The tight end position may very well be Stanford's best unit on a very experienced offense thanks to the two future NFL tight ends.