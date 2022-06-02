Where Tanner McKee ranks among all college quarterbacks

As Cardinal fan are well aware of, The Tanner McKee experience that was the 2021 season was a very up and down one to say the least.

After starting the season with a modest 3-2 record which included wins over a ranked USC and Oregon, the Cardinal would go on to lose every game for the rest of the season. However, he still provides a quarterback with experience and possess the skillset to be a decent college quarterback.

ESPN released their rankings of 131 quarterbacks using a tier system that consist of 25 total tiers it ranging from tier one of Heisman or bust to tier 25 being the free agents, or quarterbacks in the portal.

McKee found himself as a tier nine quarterback, which is defined in the article as a "veteran with moxie". He was joined by players such as Penn State's Sean Clifford, Minnesota's Tanner Morgan, and Oklahoma State's Spencer Sanders among others.

Here is why McKee is in this group:

McKee's first five starts showed serious promise (65% completions, 7.2 yards/attempt, 11 TDs, 0 INTs, 7 sacks, 80.3 TQBR), and his final five (with an injury mixed in) suggested Stanford's offense might be hopeless (5.8 yd/att, 4 TDs, 7 INTs, 17 sacks, 47.4 TQBR).

Depending on what version of McKee we see, the Cardinal have a chance to cause havoc in a very competitive Pac-12, but if we see the McKee of the latter half of the season it could very well be another underwhelming season by Stanford.