Where Tanner McKee ranks among NFL the top quarterbacks in the 2023 NFL Draft class

Depending on which site you prefer, there are hundreds if not thousands of NFL Draft rankings out there.

However, one site that has consistently been in favor of Stanford's Tanner McKee is PFF. Their draft expert Mike Renner recently put out his top 10 quarterbacks of the 2023 NFL Draft class, and McKee was much higher in comparison to where ESPN had him.

McKee came in at No. 4 behind Bryce Young, Will Levis, and CJ Stroud. He didn't quite have the year he wanted this season, throwing for 2,947 yards, 13 touchdown passes and eight interceptions behind a faulty offensive line and with poor play calling.

He does however have the build, arm, and IQ that NFL teams will gladly overlook his lack of production for. It will be interesting to see what team drafts him, and whether or not he is handed the keys right away or sits behind someone.