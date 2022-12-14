Skip to main content

Where Tanner McKee ranks among NFL the top quarterbacks in the 2023 NFL Draft class

Tanner McKee ranks among the best quarterbacks in this upcoming draft class
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Depending on which site you prefer, there are hundreds if not thousands of NFL Draft rankings out there.

However, one site that has consistently been in favor of Stanford's Tanner McKee is PFF. Their draft expert Mike Renner recently put out his top 10 quarterbacks of the 2023 NFL Draft class, and McKee was much higher in comparison to where ESPN had him. 

McKee came in at No. 4 behind Bryce Young, Will Levis, and CJ Stroud. He didn't quite have the year he wanted this season, throwing for 2,947 yards, 13 touchdown passes and eight interceptions behind a faulty offensive line and with poor play calling.

He does however have the build, arm, and IQ that NFL teams will gladly overlook his lack of production for. It will be interesting to see what team drafts him, and whether or not he is handed the keys right away or sits behind someone. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

 

In This Article (1)

Stanford Cardinal
Stanford Cardinal

Stanford Cardinal quarterback Tanner McKee (18) throws a pass during the first half against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium.
Football

Where Tanner McKee ranks among NFL the top quarterbacks in the 2023 NFL Draft class

By Kevin Borba
Texas quarterback Hudson Card (1) throws a pass during the game against West Virginia at Royal Memorial Stadium in Austin, Texas
Football

Notable quarterbacks in the transfer portal and where they are expected to go

By Kevin Borba
Stanford Cardinal wide receiver Brycen Tremayne (81) catches a pass while being defended by Oregon State Beavers defensive back Rejzohn Wright (1) during the second half at Reser Stadium.
Football

Brycen Tremayne announces intentions to enter the NFL Draft

By Kevin Borba
Helmet
Football

Stanford lands commitment from 2023 receiver Ismael Cisse

By Kevin Borba
Troy Taylor and his family
Football

WATCH: Troy Taylor explains why he picked Stanford

By Kevin Borba
Stanford Cardinal linebacker Ricky Miezan (45) tackles UCLA Bruins quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (1) during the third quarter at Stanford Stadium.
Football

Ricky Miezan to transfer to Virginia to play Lacrosse

By Kevin Borba
Stanford Cardinal linebacker Levani Damuni (3) tackles Utah Utes running back TJ Pledger (5) during the first quarter at Stanford Stadium.
Football

Stanford Football Transfer Portal Tracker

By Kevin Borba
Stanford Cardinal quarterback Tanner McKee (18) calls for the ball during the second quarter against the Colgate Raiders at Stanford Stadium.
Football

Klayton Adams to join Troy Taylor's staff at Stanford as offensive line coach

By Kevin Borba