Where Tanner McKee ranks on ESPN's QB Hot Board

Tanner McKee's draft stock has taken a hit
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Stanford has had quite an eventful last few weeks, as David Shaw announced that he was out as head coach, 17 players entered the transfer portal, and the Cardinal found a new coach in Troy Taylor

However, one of the biggest mysteries that was surrounding the program until a few days ago was what quarterback Tanner McKee's plans were. The junior could return for another season or two if he wanted, but considering he came to Stanford after he went on a two-year LDS mission in Brazil, he likely needed to enter the draft sooner rather than later. 

On Thursday, McKee announced his intentions to declare for the 2023 NFL Draft, where prior to the season he was viewed as a late first round pick. Following a 3-9 season that didn't really go well for anyone associated with Stanford, his stock has taken a hit. 

ESPN released their 2023 NFL draft QB Hot Board, which consist of a ranking of the top 17 quarterbacks in this upcoming draft. With names such as Alabama's Bryce Young and CJ Stroud at No. 1 and No. 2, I thought it would be interesting to see where McKee ended up.

The Stanford gunslinger came in at No. 8 behind Oregon's Bo Nix and ahead of BYU's Jaren Hall. Here is what ESPN's Jordan Reid had to say about McKee:

A polished passer who has experience from a multitude of pre-snap platforms, McKee displays great patience in the pocket. He is efficient and exhausts his progressions. In an offense that's a bit of a mixed bag with its scheme, he has been exposed to a lot of different concepts, and he appears very comfortable in all of them. McKee's greatest asset, though, is his touch. He is great with how he takes pace off of the ball and lofts it within the strike zone of his targets -- but he can also put zip on it and fit his throws into tight windows.

McKee threw for 2,947 yards, 13 touchdown passes and eight interceptions this season. Pressure exposes his flaws a bit, though -- he's a pocket passer who doesn't like to be forced off his spot.

Reid believes that McKee's ceiling is late on Day 2 with a floor of early Day 3, and also provided a team that he thinks would fit for McKee saying:

Minnesota Vikings. I'm looking at McKee's ability off play-action and comfort from multiple pre-snap platforms here. He'd be a great fit for Kevin O'Connell's offense in Minnesota. He is a quick decision-maker who operates well from a clean pocket, and while Kirk Cousins is the team's locked-in starter moving forward, McKee would be a developmental prospect who could become a solid backup option in a scheme that suits his strengths.

McKee will likely have a chance to boost his stock at his pro day and the NFL Combine assuming he gets an invitation. 

Stanford Cardinal
Stanford Cardinal

sep 10, 2022; Stanford, California, USA; Stanford Cardinal quarterback Tanner McKee (18) throws the football against the USC Trojans during the first quarter at Stanford Stadium.
Football

