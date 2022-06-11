CBS Sports ranks Davis Mills as the worst QB in the AFC

Skip to main content
Despite having a very impressive rookie season on a putrid Houston Texans team, former Stanford Cardinal quarterback, Davis Mills, found himself ranked as the worst quarterback in the AFC by CBS Sports

This comes as a bit of a head scratcher as many people viewed Mills as having the best performance given his conditions among all of the rookies quarterbacks in his class. Mills passed for over 2,600 yards completing 66.8% of his passes, while throwing for 16 touchdowns.He did so well that the Texans didn't even draft a quarterback in the most recent NFL Draft. 

Now granted, the AFC is absolutely loaded with quarterback talent as it features multiple MVP's, Super Bowl Winners, and arguably three of the top five quarterbacks in the league. 

Here is what Cody Benjamin had to say about why Mills' ranking is so low:

This is perhaps more an indictment of the situation in which Mills finds himself, as Houston looks as if it'll struggle to improve upon its 4-13 finish from 2021, turning to 64-year-old Lovie Smith, who hasn't posted a winning record since 2012, as the latest figurehead of a curious rebuild. To be fair, the Stanford product stood tall despite a bad supporting cast as a rookie, and his size and requisite arm talent offer promise. But to what end, when his lineup is again littered with replacement-level veterans?

While it is understandable he isn't ahead of the more proven guys in this group, it is interesting to see him behind  a couple rookies he did better than, a unproven quarterback, and someone who has yet to take an NFL snap.

Mills will have a chance to continue to improve, and possibly move up the rankings as the Texans made some moves to improve the pieces around him drafting Alabama star receiver John Metchie III, Florida running back Dameon Pierce, and re-signing receiver Brandin Cooks. 

