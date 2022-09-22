Skip to main content
Christian McCaffrey updates status for Sunday with bathroom joke

Christian McCaffrey updates status for Sunday with bathroom joke

Christian McCaffrey appears just as annoyed as fantasy owners about constant injury speculation
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Christian McCaffrey appears just as annoyed as fantasy owners about constant injury speculation

Despite the reports about Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey indicating that he would possibly be in jeopardy of missing Sunday's game against the Saints, the running back had a spicy retort when speaking to the media.

According to Darin Gantt of the Panthers’ website, McCaffrey’s snaps were limited on Thursday due to some lingering ankle stiffness. When speaking to the media about his status, McCaffrey provided a mocking yet tired response about how often he has ended up on the injury report.

While he has a right to be annoyed as he has technically been on the injury report each week of the season, McCaffrey has dealt with several injuries in 2020 and 2021, playing in 10 games over the two-year span. He is looking to return to his performance of 2019, and has a solid start this year rushing for 135 yards rushing with a touchdown and eight catches for 50 yards.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

In This Article (2)

Stanford Cardinal
Stanford Cardinal
Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers

Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey (22) breaks into open field during the second half against the Cleveland Browns at Bank of America Stadium.
Cardinal in the NFL

Christian McCaffrey updates status for Sunday with bathroom joke

By Kevin Borba
Clemson Tigers co-defensive coordinator Wes Goodwin (right) and head coach Dabo Swinney look on during the fourth quarter against the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs at Memorial Stadium.
Football

College football: Teams on upset alert in Week 4

By Kevin Borba
Dec 3, 2021; Las Vegas, NV, USA; A detailed view of the Pac-12 Conference logo at midfield at Allegiant Stadium before the 2021 Pac-12 Championship Game between the Oregon Ducks and the Utah Utes.
Football

What Amazon's NFL success means for the Pac-12

By Kevin Borba
Stanford Cardinal quarterback Tanner McKee (18) passes the football during the third quarter against the Washington Huskies at Stanford Stadium.
Football

How Stanford and No. 18 Washington compare statistically

By Kevin Borba
Richard Sherman on the Amazon Prime Thursday Night Football set before the game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Houston Texans at SoFi Stadium.
Cardinal in the NFL

Richard Sherman and K.J. Wright accuse Pete Carrol of having double standard with Russell Wilson

By Kevin Borba
Stanford Cardinal head coach Jerod Haase is pictured in a game against the Arizona Wildcats during the second half at T-Mobile Arena
Basketball

Top 150 junior guard Gicarri Harris speaks highly of Stanford

By Kevin Borba
A general overall view of the line of scrimmage as Utah Utes quarterback Cameron Rising (7) prepares to throw the ball on the Pac-12 logo at midfield against the Oregon Ducks in the first half during the 2021 Pac-12 Championship Game at Allegiant Stadium.
Football

How potential Pac-12 expansion targets are doing so far

By Kevin Borba
General overall view of Pac-12 logo at midfield prior to the Pac-12 Conference championship game between the Oregon Ducks and the Utah Utes at Levi's Stadium.
Football

FanNation's Week 4 Pac-12 power rankings

By Kevin Borba