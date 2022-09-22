Christian McCaffrey updates status for Sunday with bathroom joke

Despite the reports about Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey indicating that he would possibly be in jeopardy of missing Sunday's game against the Saints, the running back had a spicy retort when speaking to the media.

According to Darin Gantt of the Panthers’ website, McCaffrey’s snaps were limited on Thursday due to some lingering ankle stiffness. When speaking to the media about his status, McCaffrey provided a mocking yet tired response about how often he has ended up on the injury report.

While he has a right to be annoyed as he has technically been on the injury report each week of the season, McCaffrey has dealt with several injuries in 2020 and 2021, playing in 10 games over the two-year span. He is looking to return to his performance of 2019, and has a solid start this year rushing for 135 yards rushing with a touchdown and eight catches for 50 yards.