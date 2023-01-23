Christian McCaffrey's late TD lifts 49ers past the Dallas Cowboys and into the NFC Championship

Despite both the Dallas Cowboys and the San Francisco 49ers having explosive wild card performances prior to Sunday's divisional round, it was more of a defensive battle to decide who would be advancing to the NFC Championship.

Thanks to the 49ers No. 1 ranked defense, Dallas' Dak Prescott threw two picks and the offense was held under 300 yards of total offense. Not to mention, the 49ers denied the Cowboys on 10 of 15 third-down attempts. Dallas' defense deserves some credit as well as they were able to somewhat limit the 49ers' stable of running backs.

However, heading into the fourth quarter with the game tied at nine, it was the former Stanford Cardinal, Christian McCaffrey, who was able to pound in the dagger for San Francisco.

His touchdown not only helped the 49ers win the game, but also made some history. Thanks to that touchdown, McCaffrey has now scored a touchdown in eight straight games, the longest streak by a 49ers player since Terrell Owens did it in 1998.

McCaffrey finished the day with 10 rushes for 35-yards and the one score, and also added six catches for 22-yards. His touches were limited due to a calf strain, which held McCaffrey out towards the end of the game and made way for Elijah Mitchell. McCaffrey did tell reporters that he will be good to go when it's time for the NFC Championship saying:

"I was fighting but made it through, made it through great," McCaffrey said postgame. "Nothing bad. All good."

The 49ers are one game away from Super Bowl LVII, and are set to take on the Philadelphia Eagles next week in Philly. As it stands right now, the Eagles have opened as the favorites to win.