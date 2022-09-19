Skip to main content
Dalton Schultz reportedly won't miss significant time after results show "PCL issue"

Dalton Schultz reportedly won't miss significant time after results show "PCL issue"

Dalton Schultz had a major injury scare during the Dallas Cowboys' win against Cincinnati
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Dalton Schultz had a major injury scare during the Dallas Cowboys' win against Cincinnati

Dallas Cowboys tight end and former Stanford Cardinal, Dalton Schultz, will “avoid missing significant time” according to ESPN's Todd Archer.

In the fourth quarter of the Dallas Cowboys 20-17 win over the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, Cooper Rush threw a pass to Schultz, who appeared to injure his knee while trying to haul the pass in. The play of course worried Cowboys fans everywhere, as Schultz instantly reached for his knee.

However, the Cowboys tight end received positive news in regards to his injury as the test results found that he is dealing with what is being called an "PCL issue".

Prior to the injury, Schultz recorded just two catches for 18 yards against the Bengals. He is however coming off a career-high 808 yards and eight touchdowns in 2021, which led to him receiving a franchise tag this offseason. There is hope around Dallas that he will be able to suit up for the Cowboys' next game against their NFC East rival New York Giants next Monday. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

In This Article (2)

Stanford Cardinal
Stanford Cardinal
Dalton Schultz
Dalton Schultz

Dallas Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz (86) catches a pass against San Francisco 49ers defensive back K'Waun Williams (24) in the fourth quarter in a NFC Wild Card playoff football game at AT&T Stadium.
Cardinal in the NFL

Dalton Schultz reportedly won't miss significant time after results show "PCL issue"

By Kevin Borba
Television analyst Richard Sherman on the set before the game between the Houston Texans and the San Francisco 49ers at NRG Stadium.
Cardinal in the NFL

Richard Sherman fires shot at Russell Wilson again

By Kevin Borba
Dec 3, 2021; Las Vegas, NV, USA; A detailed view of the Pac-12 Conference logo at midfield at Allegiant Stadium before the 2021 Pac-12 Championship Game between the Oregon Ducks and the Utah Utes.
Football

Where every Pac-12 team ranks in ESPN's FPI after Week 3

By Kevin Borba
Stanford Cardinal quarterback Tanner McKee (18) calls out the play to teammates during the first quarter against the Washington Huskies at Stanford Stadium
Football

Stanford opens up as double digit underdogs against Washington

By Kevin Borba
Arizona State Sun Devils head coach Herm Edwards walks the sidelines as his team plays the Eastern Michigan Eagles at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe.
Football

Biggest headlines surrounding the Pac-12

By Kevin Borba
Stanford Cardinal quarterback Tanner McKee (18) calls out the play to teammates during the first quarter against the Washington Huskies at Stanford Stadium
Football

Scouting Stanford's Next Opponent: Washington

By Marco Martinez
Miami Hurricanes wide receiver Xavier Restrepo (7) reacts after running the ball for a first down during the second half against the Southern Miss Golden Eagles at Hard Rock Stadium.
Football

Teams on upset alert in Week 3

By Kevin Borba
Oregon Ducks quarterback Bo Nix (10) scrambles out to pass against the Georgia Bulldogs during the third quarter of the Chick-fil-A kickoff game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Football

Four of college football's must-watch games during Week 3

By Kevin Borba