Dalton Schultz reportedly won't miss significant time after results show "PCL issue"

Dallas Cowboys tight end and former Stanford Cardinal, Dalton Schultz, will “avoid missing significant time” according to ESPN's Todd Archer.

In the fourth quarter of the Dallas Cowboys 20-17 win over the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, Cooper Rush threw a pass to Schultz, who appeared to injure his knee while trying to haul the pass in. The play of course worried Cowboys fans everywhere, as Schultz instantly reached for his knee.

However, the Cowboys tight end received positive news in regards to his injury as the test results found that he is dealing with what is being called an "PCL issue".

Prior to the injury, Schultz recorded just two catches for 18 yards against the Bengals. He is however coming off a career-high 808 yards and eight touchdowns in 2021, which led to him receiving a franchise tag this offseason. There is hope around Dallas that he will be able to suit up for the Cowboys' next game against their NFC East rival New York Giants next Monday.