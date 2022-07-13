Davis Mills still wants to prove a lot more in year two

Even though former Stanford Cardinal Davis Mills was and still is the starting quarterback for the Houston Texans, he will not allow himself to get complacent in the role.

Something that can be hard for someone who at point might have just been expected to be a bridge quarterback, but has people around the NFL viewing him as a potential franchise quarterback.

The former third round pick, expressed in an interview with Drew Dougherty that he is not done yet, and still has a lot to show in this year's upcoming training camp saying:

"I still have a lot to prove," Mills said. "Got to go out there and win the job each and every day and put my best foot forward each and every day out here at practice. It's exciting and I want to keep proving that to the guys."

Mills threw for 16 touchdowns and over 2,600 yards while completing nearly 67% of his passes in 11 starts during his rookie season. He expressed getting that experience has helped him moving forward saying:

"I think one big thing that's helped me a lot is just comfortability out there," Mills said. "Just having experience and being able to make fast, smart decisions and protect the football."

He and the Texans are looking to improve after winning just four games this past season, and will be led by new head coach Lovie Smith who replaced David Culley. The Texans are set to begin training camp in about three weeks.