Former Cardinal that are worth drafting in fantasy football

The best valued person on this list, as if it weren't for his injury issues you would be a fool to not take Christian McCaffrey with the No. 1 pick. When he is healthy, he has consistently shown that he is one of the best running backs in fantasy scoring 20 PPR points in 73.8% of his games over the last four seasons. Berry has him ranked as both RB2 and the No. 2 overall player behind Johnathan Taylor. He has shown that he is a threat in both the run game and passing game, and while some see the emergence of D'Onta Foreman as a threat I think having some help will take away help keep him on the field. Normally you don't want your player to lose touches, but when he has an injury history, it's not the worst thing. McCaffrey is someone you would love to fall to you, but are scared to rely on.

The downside as I previously mentioned is the injury risk, as he has 23 out of a possible 33 games in the past two seasons. While Baker Mayfield, who will surely win the starting job over Sam Darnold, isn't elite by any means he does target running backs frequently. This could help McCaffrey's production, but also expose him to more hits being taken. Even with the threat of injury, McCaffrey is still valued as a first round pick and worth drafting if given the chance. I personally would give a good look at Taylor, Austin Ekeler, and Derrick Henry but McCaffrey is still in that tier if healthy. It's just a big "if".

When I would draft him: Late 1st Round