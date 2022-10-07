Former Stanford linebacker Blake Martinez signs to Las Vegas Raiders active roster

After being signed to the Las Vegas Raiders practice squad, it was reported on Friday that linebacker Blake Martinez was signed to the active roster.

The former fourth round pick joins the Raiders after spending the last two seasons (2020-21) with the New York Giants. He was originally selected by the Green Bay Packers in the 2016 NFL Draft, and would go on to play four seasons (2016-19) with the team.

Martinez has appeared in 80 games with 76 starts, totaling 680 tackles (423 solo), 39 tackles for loss, 13 sacks, four interceptions, 22 passes defensed, four forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries. Since entering the NFL in 2016, his 680 tackles rank fourth-most among all defensive players during that time.

He was of course a key player for Stanford from 2012-15 when he helped the Cardinal make four-straight bowl appearances and win three Pac-12 titles. As a senior in 2015, he was named third-team All-America and first-team Pac-12 by the Associated Press.

He and the Raiders tare traveling to Kansas City this week as they will be taking on their division rival Chiefs on Monday night. The Chiefs are currently favored by a touchdown.