Richard Sherman fires shot at Russell Wilson again

Last week a handful of former Seahawks fired shots at Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson on Twitter after he and his team struggled. A trend that continued this week.

You may be asking why, but former Stanford Cardinal and Seattle Seahawk Richard Sherman and other players from those Seahawks teams, appear to not be the biggest fans of Wilson. Something that we picked up hints of back in those Legion of Boom days, as there constantly seemed to be reports that there was a divide in the locker room in regards to how Wilson was treated.

Sherman has made his feelings known as of late about Wilson, especially after the Broncos' head scratching loss last week. On his podcast, "The Richard Sherman Podcast", Sherman went as far to say that Wilson quite simply has not earned the respect in comparison to someone like a Peyton Manning, who was seen calling over 60 timeouts on the "Manningcast" during the clock management debacle for Denver against Seattle.

Sherman went on to say:

“You could see Peyton Manning saying ‘timeout, timeout.’ You know the difference between Russell Wilson and Peyton Manning?” he said. “Russell does not have the power to call that timeout without the sideline. Peyton Manning can call that timeout without the sideline. He’s the coach on the field. He has that respect.”

That incident occurred after Week 1, but Sherman's criticism of Wilson carried over to Week 2 as he quote tweeted a chef emoji on a tweet that was about Wilson's struggles.

This of course in a mocking sense, as there is an infamous saying of "let Russ cook" stemming back from the heyday of Wilson's Seattle tenure.

While we weren't expecting this to be a weekly thing, there may be a Richard Sherman tweet or comment weekly about his former quarterback's struggles. The Broncos would go on to win, but Wilson struggled all game completing 45% of his passes throwing for 219-yards, and a touchdown and interception.