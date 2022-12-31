Skip to main content

WACTH: Trenton Irwin talks "getting out the mud" with Pat McAffe

Trenton Irwin's journey the NFL is far from conventional
After going undrafted out of Stanford in 2019, wide receiver Trenton Irwin eventually landed with the Bengals in Zac Taylor's first year as the head coach. 

He appeared in just two games in his first two seasons in the league, and was often on the practice squad or even inactive. However, after making a strong impression in training camp last year, he earned a spot on the team. He didn't get a ton of opportunities being that the Bengals are so deep at receiver, but he did appear in seven games that saw him grab two catches for 34 yards.

This season has been a breakout year for the former four-star recruit out of Newhall, California who has established himself as a safety blanket for Joe Burrow grabbing 14 catches for 219, and four touchdowns with two of them coming in the Bengals most recent win over the Patriots.

Despite being a consistent contributor this season, Irwin had to battle to get to the point where he is. Something he talked about when he joined The Pat McAfee Show.

The Bengals and Irwin have clinched a playoff spot and are currently leading their division with the Baltimore Ravens close behind. Their next game will be a tough one on Monday night, when they face off against the best team in the AFC, the Buffalo Bills. 



Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Trenton Irwin (16) makes a touchdown catch against New England Patriots cornerback Shaun Wade (26) in the first half at Gillette Stadium.
Cardinal in the NFL

