Was Christian McCaffrey Snubbed from Pro-Bowl?

When the NFL announces who was selected for the Pro Bowl there are always a few players that didn't make it and probably should have. Then there are players that fans wanted in because that's their favorite player or team, but they shouldn't have made it. Both are eventually labeled as Pro Bowl Snubs. I will break down the selected players over Christian McCaffrey and argue why he was snubbed.

Saquan Barkley

Like McCaffrey Barkley has been coming off a few injury-plagued seasons. I'll start by saying he is worthy of making the Pro Bowl for the production he has put together in an offense with an average quarterback and no receivers. Defenses go into each game with the same game plan, stop Saquan. Saquan has 283 rushes for 1,254 yards and 10 rushing touchdowns, with 55 receptions for 343 yards. A total of 1,597 yards from scrimmage, just wait until you see the McCaffrey numbers. Saquan is deserving of a Pro-Bowl selection, don't get me mistaken for saying he wasn't worthy.

Tony Pollard

A backup running back to Ezekiel Elliot for the Dallas Cowboys. You can argue he is essentially their starter or a more impactful player for the Cowboys. His stats are 186 rush attempts for 988 yards, and 9 rushing touchdowns and as a receiver, he has 39 receptions for 371 yards and 3 receiving touchdowns. His total yards from scrimmage are 1,359 and 12 touchdowns, looking at Pollard you can argue that his production isn't as great because of the lack of touches, but the Pro Bowl is for the best players in the NFL if he is his team's best player he should've gotten more touches. His team is winning, but these stats still are concerning when we take a look at McCaffrey.

Miles Sanders

On arguably the best team in the NFL his stats may be a bit lower but he's on the best team, so there it makes sense he has lower stats. His stats are 236 rush attempts for 1,175 yards and 11 touchdowns, as a receiver 20 receptions for 78 yards. His yards from scrimmage are 1,253 and 11 touchdowns. Even less than Pollard and way less than McCaffrey. Taking a look at Sanders his 11 touchdowns are impressive, but for a run-dominant team you want more rushing yards, but his offense is ran through Jalen Hurts as a passer and runner.

Christian McCaffrey

Be ready! I'll give you a few seconds to mentally prepare yourself as a McCaffrey fan or 49er fan to be upset after seeing this.

Okay, you are ready. Christian McCaffrey has rushed 215 times for 973 yards and 7 touchdowns, as a receiver he has 76 receptions for 635 yards and 4 touchdowns. He also spent his first 6 games in Carolina with the Panthers, and 1 game with the 49ers where he didn't get to play much due to not knowing the offense yet. His total yards from scrimmage is 1,608 and 11 total touchdowns. His yards from scrimmage are ranked 5th in the entire NFL. His rushing isn't as impressive as Sanders and Barkley but his total impact as a running back and receiver is far more impactful than the others. He is the best running back in the NFL, his scrimmage yards are only behind Josh Jacobs, Derrick Henry, Justin Jefferson, and Tyreek Hill. 3 of these players are in the AFC. He is second in scrimmage yards in the NFC and still didn't make the Pro Bowl.

He led the fan voting as a running back but still didn't get in because 2/3 of the votes come from coaches and players. They got it wrong, I believe McCaffrey should've made it over Pollard and Sanders. Saquan Barkley is very deserving of the Pro Bowl nod, the others are having great seasons but they aren't having a season like Christian McCaffrey. He should've made the Pro Bowl. Since joining the 49ers they are 8-0, averaging 28.7 points per game which ranks 4th in the NFL. He has been one of the most impactful players in the NFL this season and will not be playing in the Pro Bowl, good think McCaffrey and the 49ers have Super Bowl aspirations. Unbelievable.