WATCH: Christian McCaffrey skies over the defense to score first touchdown of the season

The Stanford legend is looking to prove himself in 2022 after a couple years of being banged up
There has been cautioned excitement surrounding Christian McCaffrey ahead of the 2022 NFL season due to his injury struggles over the past couple seasons.

The former Cardinal went from being one of the best running backs in the NFL, to someone who was only able to play 10 games in two years due to various injuries. However, heading into this season McCaffrey seemed to be healthy and determined to return back to his All-Pro form. 

He and the Carolina Panthers hosted the Cleveland Browns Week 1, and with the Panthers trailing by two scores early in the game, McCaffrey found pay-dirt. Rather than attempting to go through the defensive line, he decided to go over, and over he went. 

This would be McCaffrey's lone touchdown of the day as he finished the game with a modest 33-yards rushing on 10 carries while adding 24-yards receiving on four catches. The numbers don't wow you, but the Browns made it clear by stacking the box pretty much all game that they wanted to force Baker Mayfield to beat them through the air. 

The Panthers would go on to lose what was supposed to be a revenge game for Mayfield, by a score of 26-24. Carolina will travel to New York (technically New Jersey) next Sunday, as they are set to play the Giants. 

Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey (22) breaks into open field during the second half against the Cleveland Browns at Bank of America Stadium.
