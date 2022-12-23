WATCH: Richard Sherman is gifted an elf that says Russell Wilson's famous phrase

One of the longest running jokes of this NFL season has been the amount of criticism that Richard Sherman has had for his former Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson.

Sherman has not been shy about letting the public know one of two things, with the first being that Wilson is not as good as he once was. The second of course being that Sherman and some of his fellow teammates from those Seattle teams were not the biggest fans of Wilson, who has been having an awful year in comparison to years past.

Statistically he is on track to finish with his worst season of his NFL career, and the saying "Let Russ Cook" has more so turned into a mockery of Wilson. One of the people who has hopped on that bandwagon of mockingly saying that and enjoying when he has struggled is Sherman, who is now an analyst for Amazon Prime Video's pre-game, halftime, and post-game shows.

Since we are just a couple days way from Christmas, there were gifts given out on the show, and the one that Sherman received was by far the funniest of them all.

He received a plush doll of himself with a little bit of a twist when he squeezed it. The Sherman doll is Wilson saying " Broncos Country...Let Ride". A phrase that has circled the internet after Wilson recorded those for the Broncos promotional team prior to the season.

Not sure if Sherman would have rather received coal than that doll.