WATCH: Richard Sherman thinks Baker Mayfield is done as a starter in the NFL

As the NFL season heats up with the playoffs just around the corner, there has been some recent player movement that has sparked some discussion.

Former No. 1 overall pick, Baker Mayfield who was acquired by the Carolina Panthers from the Cleveland Browns in July for a conditional 2024 fifth-round draft pick, was waived by the Panthers earlier in the week. The decision to wave Mayfield comes as no surprise as the Panthers had a 1-5 record with him at the helm, and he posted a career-low 57.8 completion percentage while only throwing six touchdown passes to six interceptions. He also ranks last in the NFL in Total QBR among qualified quarterbacks with a rating of 18.2.

Mayfield lost his starting job to Sam Darnold and P.J. Walker at times, and just didn't work out in Carolina. There is an expectation that he will be claimed on waivers, and one team in particular that has been mentioned when it comes as a potential suitor for Mayfield is the San Francisco 49ers.

A team that lost both Trey Lance and most recently Jimmy Garoppolo, and had to turn to rookie Brock Purdy who was drafted with the very last pick in the most recent draft. However, many 49er fans are split on the idea, as some want to give Purdy, who helped them win against the Miami Dolphins a chance, while others think that pairing Mayfield with Kyle Shanahan could help revive his career while also helping San Francisco make their playoff push.

Someone who is not conflicted by any means when it comes to Mayfield, is former Seahawk and 49er, Richard Sherman. In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Sherman emphasized that he doesn't think Mayfield is a fit for the 49ers and shouldn't be an NFL starter.

Sherman went on to explain that he believes first round pick quarterbacks are given too many chances, and that if they were a lower round pick they would not get as many opportunities.

Over this past season, Sherman has become a media star. He host a podcast Volume Sports, and is also an analyst for Thursday Night Football on Amazon Prime.