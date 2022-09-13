WATCH: Seattle Seahawk fans erupt after Colby Parkinson snags his first career touchdown

In a game that every Seattle Seahawk fan would have sold an organ in order to guarantee a win over former quarterback Russell Wilson, former Stanford Cardinal Colby Parkinson picked a fantastic time to snag his first career touchdown pass.

On a 2nd-and-6 from the Broncos 25-yard line with under three minutes left to play in the first half, Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith motioned tight end Colby Parkinson out of the backfield. After the ball was snapped, Parkinson found himself behind the linebacker, leading to Smith zipping a perfect pass to him for the touchdown. The "12s" went absolutely insane after the play.

The 25-yard touchdown broke the tie, and gave the Seahawks some huge momentum going into halftime.

It also turned out to be the game-winning touchdown, as Seattle would go on to win 17-16. The Broncos elected for poor clock management and a attempted 64-yard game winning field goal by a kicker who has only hit from 60+ once in his career. Parkinson on the other hand had a great day, grabbing two catches for a team high 43-yards. He also led the team in average yards per catch with 21.5.

This should come as no surprise as head coach Pete Carroll and his staff raved about Parkinson, and the tight end group throughout training camp and the preseason. In total the three Seahawk tight end group combined for eight catches, which shows Smith is confident in them.

If you are a Stanford fan and fantasy footballer, I would keep an eye on Parkinson as potential waiver add as the season goes on.