Skip to main content

WATCH: Seattle Seahawk fans erupt after Colby Parkinson snags his first career touchdown

In what was a revenge game for Seattle against Russell Wilson a former Cardinal made an insanely clutch play
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

In a game that every Seattle Seahawk fan would have sold an organ in order to guarantee a win over former quarterback Russell Wilson, former Stanford Cardinal Colby Parkinson picked a fantastic time to snag his first career touchdown pass. 

On a 2nd-and-6 from the Broncos 25-yard line with under three minutes left to play in the first half, Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith motioned tight end Colby Parkinson out of the backfield. After the ball was snapped, Parkinson found himself behind the linebacker, leading to Smith zipping a perfect pass to him for the touchdown. The "12s" went absolutely insane after the play. 

The 25-yard touchdown broke the tie, and gave the Seahawks some huge momentum going into halftime. 

It also turned out to be the game-winning touchdown, as Seattle would go on to win 17-16. The Broncos elected for poor clock management and a attempted 64-yard game winning field goal by a kicker who has only hit from 60+ once in his career. Parkinson on the other hand had a great day, grabbing two catches for a team high 43-yards. He also led the team in average yards per catch with 21.5. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

This should come as no surprise as head coach Pete Carroll and his staff raved about Parkinson, and the tight end group throughout training camp and the preseason. In total the three Seahawk tight end group combined for eight catches, which shows Smith is confident in them.

 If you are a Stanford fan and fantasy footballer, I would keep an eye on Parkinson as potential waiver add as the season goes on. 

In This Article (5)

Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks
Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos
Stanford Cardinal
Stanford Cardinal
Colby Parkinson
Russell Wilson
Russell Wilson

Seattle Seahawks tight end Colby Parkinson (84) catches a touchdown pass against the Denver Broncos during the second quarter at Lumen Field.
Cardinal in the NFL

WATCH: Seattle Seahawk fans erupt after Colby Parkinson snags his first career touchdown

By Kevin Borba
Texas A&M Aggies head coach Jimbo Fisher looks on during the fourth quarter against the Sam Houston State Bearkats at Kyle Field.
Football

College football's biggest losers from Week 2

By Kevin Borba
Stanford offensive tackle Myles Hinton (78), guard Branson Bragg (66) and center Drake Nugent (60) stand on the field during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Washington State.
Football

Stanford offensive guard Branson Bragg announces retirement from football

By Kevin Borba
Stanford Cardinal quarterback Andrew Luck (12) throws during the first half against the Oklahoma State Cowboys in the 2012 Fiesta Bowl at University of Phoenix Stadium
Cardinal in the Pros

Andrew Luck talks Title IX and "Incredible Women" inducted into Stanford HOF

By Kevin Borba
Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey (22) breaks into open field during the second half against the Cleveland Browns at Bank of America Stadium.
Cardinal in the NFL

WATCH: Christian McCaffrey skies over the defense to score first touchdown of the season

By Kevin Borba
Kansas City Chiefs safety Justin Reid (20) kicks off against the Arizona Cardinals during the third quarter at State Farm Stadium. Nfl Cardinals Nfl Game Kansas City Chiefs At Arizona Cardinals
Cardinal in the NFL

Justin Reid fills in for injured kicker Harrison Butker

By Kevin Borba
sep 10, 2022; Stanford, California, USA; Stanford Cardinal quarterback Tanner McKee (18) throws the football against the USC Trojans during the first quarter at Stanford Stadium.
Football

What went wrong for Stanford in their loss to USC

By Kevin Borba
Sep 10, 2022; Stanford, California, USA; USC Trojans defensive back Mekhi Blackmon (6) defends against Stanford Cardinal wide receiver Elijah Higgins (6) during the first quarter at Stanford Stadium.
Football

Recapping Stanford's loss against USC

By Kevin Borba